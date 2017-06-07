News By Tag
Black Hive Partners with 2Dimensions to Publish Two Kova Related Titles
Two new games in the Kova universe will grace mobile and PC/Console.
Kova utilizes advanced animation techniques using the animation software Nima, developed by 2Dimensions. Black Hive and 2Dimensions recognized a mutual benefit and began talks to continue development of Kova. They struck a deal to create not one, but two titles in the Kova universe.
Effective immediately, Black Hive is working with 2Dimensions to create a mobile card-based PvP strategy title that will exclusively use the Nima animation technology. This unannounced title will be released later this year for iOS and Android.
Upon completion of the mobile title, Black Hive will refocus it's efforts to Kova, which will now be published with 2Dimensions for an initial PC release and consoles to follow.
Kova is a Metroidvania RPG set in a distant, technologically-
You play Kova Rimor, a space mercenary on her way to the next payday. You happen across a foreign beacon when your ship is interdicted by another ship and crash lands on an uninhabited, icy planet. What is the mystery behind this beacon? Where does it come from? As you unravel its story and contents, you might find an answer to the most perplexing question of all: "Why have humans been alone in the Universe?"
Investigating the mystery behind this alien-like beacon, players will explore different planets and interact with allies and foes alike that may push them to change tactics, battling hostile forces and taking on side missions to increase the abilities of their weapons, suit, and ship. Kova will be released on PC first with a console release soon after.
Black Hive Media is a software and game company based near Austin, Tx that was founded in 2009. Owners Blake & Mandy Lowry have worked with the creators of the Guitar Hero franchise, Aspyr Media, and many other projects on console, arcade, and mobile.
2Dimensions (2D Inc.) is a software and publishing company developing Nima, a 2D skeletal animation tool. Owners and twin brothers Luigi and Guido Rosso also ran Archetype, a 16-person design and development agency.
