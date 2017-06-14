Country(s)
Capital Talent Agency Adds Johnathan Lee Iverson to Expanding Roster
Historic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Ringmaster to return to theater, film, and television
"I'm so grateful to have been the voice of The Greatest Show On Earth," said Iverson. "After doing 450 shows a year for so many years, it's bittersweet to hang up my top hat and tails, but it's also thrilling to explore all the exciting opportunities with CTA."
In 1998, Iverson became the first New Yorker, first African American, and youngest Ringmaster in the nearly 150-year history of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Iverson's 18-year turn as Ringmaster set box office records for the famed circus, earning him critical acclaim.
An alumnus of the Boys Choir of Harlem, the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art & Performing Arts, and the University of Hartford's Hartt School of Music where he studied voice, Iverson has shared the stage with such artists as Lou Rawls, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Betty Buckley, Roberta Flack, Perry Cuomo, and Tony Bennett. He's performed for dozens of world leaders, including four American Presidents and Nelson Mandela.
Iverson and CTA are strategically planning his return to the screen and stage with a special emphasis on New York and regional theater, film and television appearances, hosting for live events, and voiceover work.
"We are excited and enthusiastic to have Johnathan join our agency," said Roger W. Yoerges, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Talent Agency. "Johnathan's many talents were showcased for years with the circus, and his ability to energize and captivate an audience is second to none. He will light up American screens and stages for years to come as he moves into the next phase of his career."
Formed in 2009, Capital Talent Agency, LLC (CTA) became the first Equity- and SAG-AFTRA-franchised agency based in Washington, DC, to provide professional services to talent in a thriving artistic community. Today, CTA has expanded both its scope of talent and services and represents clients in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, New York City, and Los Angeles who work nationally in theater, film, television, and a variety of voiceover media. CTA added literary representation in 2011, serving authors of all genres. CTA's roster also includes speakers who appear nationally and internationally. CTA was built around the personal and professional needs of its clients, not only providing representation, but also career planning, financial guidance, travel support, and more. http://capitaltalentagency.com/
