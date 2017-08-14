Country(s)
Actor-Educator Gardiner Comfort Joins Capital Talent Agency's Speakers Division
Motivational Speaker and Co-Creator of Autobiographical Play "The Elephant in Every Room I Enter" Humorously Talks of Life as an Actor with Tourette Syndrome
At age 7, Comfort was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome about which he has developed an original, live production, "The Elephant in Every Room I Enter," with director Kel Haney. "Elephant in Every Room" is a humorous and compelling recounting of Comfort's life with Tourette Syndrome and his life-changing visit in 2014 to the Tourette Association of America's National Conference in Washington, DC. That experience caused Comfort to dedicate much of his professional life to reaching out to audiences with disabilities, helping them to be accepted and accepting, to develop stronger connections with the world around them, and to believe that living with a disability should not affect one's ability to change the world for the better. Comfort's story is captivating, and his optimism and humor in the face of difficult circumstances are moving.
Comfort also teaches acting and theater games to young people throughout New York City, and he serves as an adjunct professor at Queens College in the Department of Drama, Theater, and Dance. In recent years, Comfort volunteers with The 52nd Second Street Project, an arts-in-education program in New York City, and he coaches actors at all levels of experience. He also works closely with the NYC Chapter of the Tourette Association of America, mentoring children and speaking at schools.
"As an actor and teacher with years of experience speaking to crowds of all sizes, I'm excited to offer my story and outlook to those seeking a charismatic speaker," said Comfort upon signing with CTA. "Be it a corporation, non-profit, faculty or medical staff, my insight and ability to connect to large and varied groups hopefully will be inspirational and motivational."
"Gardiner's story is a quintessentially American one," said Roger W. Yoerges, CEO of Capital Talent Agency. "Beating the odds and embracing his disability, Gardiner has honed his skills as a first-rate actor and educator. We think that Gardiner will be in great demand on the motivational speaking circuit. He's entertaining and compelling and, at bottom, uplifting."
Gardiner Comfort is available to speak at events and panels sponsored by corporations, business associations, colleges and other educational institutions, civic groups, and governmental and healthcare organizations throughout the country.
Formed in 2009, Capital Talent Agency, LLC (CTA) became the first Equity- and SAG-AFTRA-franchised agency based in Washington, DC, to provide professional services to talent in a thriving artistic community. Today, CTA has expanded both its scope of talent and services and represents clients in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, New York City, and Los Angeles who work nationally in theater, film, television, and a variety of voiceover media. CTA added literary representation in 2011, serving authors of all genres. CTA's roster also includes speakers who appear nationally and internationally. CTA was built around the personal and professional needs of its clients, not only providing representation, but also career planning, financial guidance, travel support, and more. http://capitaltalentagency.com/
