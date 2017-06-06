News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Legendary Saxophonist Ronnie Laws Launches "Settle Down" Distributed by Bungalo Records/UMGD
Ronnie Laws is an American jazz, R&B and funk saxophonist with a history of breaking Billboard hits on the charts. Laws' records, "Pressure Sensitive" and "Fever", each climbed to number 3 on the charts. "Friends and Strangers" and "Solid Ground" each rose to the number 2 position; and "Flame" and "Generation"
During the inception of his stellar music career, Laws became an official sax player with the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire and is featured on their project, "Last Days in Time". Laws' solo career catapulted with his signing with Blue Note Records and working with Wayne Henderson as his producer. In addition to Blue Note Records, Laws recorded with United Artists, Capitol Records, and CBS Records to name a few. He has recorded over 20 albums throughout his exceptional career that continues with his new release via Bungalo Records distributed exclusively through Universal Music Group Dist.
Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a successful track record of top music releases that include the legendary Bar-Kays, DJ Quick, Mack 10, Latoya Jackson and Patti Labelle to name a few. Bungalo Records has been exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group Distribution for over 15 years.
"Settle Down" is slated to launch worldwide on June 16th on iTunes, Amazon and other major digital outlets distributed by Blue Tree Records/Bungalo Records/UMGD
For more information, please visit:
http://www.ronnielawsmusic.net
http://www.ronnielaws.org
Contact
Bungalo Records
***@bungalorecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse