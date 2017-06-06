Legendary Saxophonist Ronnie Laws Launches "Settle Down" Distributed by Bungalo Records/UMGD

Settle Down

-- Legendary jazz saxophonist and Bungalo Records recording artist, Ronnie Laws, is set to officially release a new music release worldwide . The new record release is entitled "Settle Down" featuring an array of top musicians including percussionist, Darryl "Mayungo" Jackson. The project is scheduled to be distributed by Blue Tree Records/Bungalo Records/ Universal Music Group Distribution.Ronnie Laws is an American jazz, R&B and funk saxophonist with a history of breaking Billboard hits on the charts. Laws' records, "Pressure Sensitive" and "Fever", each climbed to number 3 on the charts. "Friends and Strangers" and "Solid Ground" each rose to the number 2 position; and "Flame" and "Generation"each elevated to the number 1 position on Billboard. In addition, these songs charted on both the Jazz and Pop charts.During the inception of his stellar music career, Laws became an official sax player with the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire and is featured on their project, "Last Days in Time". Laws' solo career catapulted with his signing with Blue Note Records and working with Wayne Henderson as his producer. In addition to Blue Note Records, Laws recorded with United Artists, Capitol Records, and CBS Records to name a few. He has recorded over 20 albums throughout his exceptional career that continues with his new release via Bungalo Records distributed exclusively through Universal Music Group Dist.Bungalo Records is best known as one of America's pioneering independent record labels with a successful track record of top music releases that include the legendary Bar-Kays, DJ Quick, Mack 10, Latoya Jackson and Patti Labelle to name a few. Bungalo Records has been exclusively distributed by Universal Music Group Distribution for over 15 years."Settle Down" is slated to launch worldwide on June 16th on iTunes, Amazon and other major digital outlets distributed by Blue Tree Records/Bungalo Records/UMGDFor more information, please visit: