Local Knights of Columbus Donate $4,472.31 to The Arc of Volusia
The nationwide drive is one of the hallmarks for the Knights, whose principles of "charity, fraternity, unity and patriotism" are displayed as they distribute candy bars, very often specially marked Tootsie Rolls, in exchange for donations used to support programs geared to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. The drive is held every year on Palm Sunday.
"We would like to thank the members of the Knights of Columbus for their generosity,"
The Arc's community impact focuses on four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc of Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. They are located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona and have a DeLand campus located at 1738 Patterson Avenue that has been in existence since 1965. They can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/
About The Arc of Volusia
The Arc of Volusia was established in 1962 and has been providing unique opportunities for hope, growth, and change to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing life skills development, with the goal of increasing their independence, educational opportunities, life enriching experiences, and a sense of purpose and fulfillment. The organization currently serves over 230 adults with intellectual and development disabilities - helping them develop life skills, increased independence, and the opportunity for them to earn a paycheck.
Audra Burd, Executive Director
***@arcvolusia.org
