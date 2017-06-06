News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hip-Hop Legend Lonzo Williams Set to Receive Honors During 60th Birthday Celebration
The World Class Wreckin' Cru founder and legendary club owner will be honored with a proclamation from Compton City Councilwoman, Tana McCoy. Members of the Los Angeles music and entertainment industry will also gather for a special reunion.
The evening will kick off with a special proclamation ceremony presented by Compton City Councilwoman, Tana McCoy in honor of Lonzo's contribution to music and arts education. The night will continue with dinner and dancing as guests reunite in honor of Eve After Dark which showcased famous hip-hop and R&B acts of the 80's and 90's.
In lieu of gifts, Lonzo is requesting that guests purchase an autographed copy of his memoir N.ot W.ithout A.lonzo: The Roots of West Coast Hip Hop. The critically acclaimed book takes readers on a journey through Lonzo's entrepreneurial start as a disk jockey, leader of the World Class Wreckin' Cru and most notably his involvement in the formative years of America's most dangerous rap group, N.W.A. Proceeds from sales of his book will benefit his non-profit foundation "The Lyrcial Revolution".
In the wake of biopics and documentaries surrounding some of the most notorious figures in hip-hop; Lonzo's star continues to shine bright. Most recently in films like Straight Outta Compton and Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le. The films depict Lonzo as a no-nonsense club owner with a disdain for rap music, yet he remains a jewel in the hip-hop community and a notable resource to journalists and filmmakers seeking to add authenticity to their stories.
"It's a great time for hip-hop as the world prepares for the release of the Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me. We share the same birthday so this weekend has special meaning for me personally and the west-coast hip-hop community at-large", says Lonzo. Atron Gregory, former manager to Tupac has also confirmed his attendance for the evening.
The Eve After Dark Nightclub is located at 12823 S. Avalon Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90061. Red-carpet and doors open at 9PM and General admission is FREE before 10PM. The VIP guest list closes at 11PM. Talent and members of the press who wish to register for red carpet access, should email pr@divinebrownmedia.net or call (818) 533-8463.
This July, look out for Lonzo in the HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones: Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine. Learn more about Lonzo and his latest projects by visiting his website http://www.lonzowilliams.com.
https://youtu.be/
Contact
Divine Brown PR
***@divinebrownmedia.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse