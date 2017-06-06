Country(s)
BEC Technologies Expands M2M Portfolio with its new 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem
Accelerating time-to-market for a wide range of M2M and IoT Applications
RICHARDSON, Texas - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions, today announced a new 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem (MX-100U) to its MX-Connect Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Product Series. The ultra-compact industrial grade MX-100U brings secure and robust wireless data connectivity for a myriad of M2M applications such as Industrial IoT, Digital Signage, Public Safety, Smart Energy, Embedded Systems and OEM Design.
The BEC MX-100U Series 4G/LTE industrial modem is a rugged, ultra-compact device for Enterprise and IoT/M2M applications that require secure, always-on LTE connectivity. The MX-100U is a CAT 6 device supporting LTE Advanced and Carrier Aggregation with Dual SIM slots, Active GPS, external antennas and a USB 3.0 interface. The lightweight yet hardened design is built with Industrial-Grade components and has an IP-50 rating for protection against harmful dust particles. The BEC MX-100U is the perfect balance of performance, ruggedness, reliability, price and secure wireless connectivity for business-critical operations.
Other MX-100U Product Highlights Include:
· LTE Advanced [Carrier Aggregation]
· Optional Model supporting FirstNet B14
· Dual SIM for multi-carrier functionality
· Enables Dual Modem/failover capability on select BEC Routers
· USB 3.0 Connection for the physical interface and power
· External SMA antenna ports for superior range and coverage
· Active GPS for real-time tracking and location monitoring
· IP-50 Hardened enclosure, industrial-grade components
· Ultra-Compact and lightweight design for simplified deployments and discretely mounting virtually anywhere
· Better alternative to consumer grade USB dongles
· Approved for operation of major carrier networks
To learn more about the BEC MX-100U 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem, visit http://bectechnologies.net/
About BEC Technologies
BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.
Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.
Contact
Annie Winsett
Marketing Communications Specialist
***@bectechnologies.net
