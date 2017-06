BEC Technologies Expands M2M Portfolio with its new 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem

Accelerating time-to-market for a wide range of M2M and IoT Applications

-- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions, today announced a new 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem (MX-100U) to its MX-Connect Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Product Series. The ultra-compact industrial grade MX-100U brings secure and robust wireless data connectivity for a myriad of M2M applications such as Industrial IoT, Digital Signage, Public Safety, Smart Energy, Embedded Systems and OEM Design.The BEC MX-100U Series 4G/LTE industrial modem is a rugged, ultra-compact device for Enterprise and IoT/M2M applications that require secure, always-on LTE connectivity. The MX-100U is a CAT 6 device supporting LTE Advanced and Carrier Aggregation with Dual SIM slots, Active GPS, external antennas and a USB 3.0 interface. The lightweight yet hardened design is built with Industrial-Grade components and has an IP-50 rating for protection against harmful dust particles. The BEC MX-100U is the perfect balance of performance, ruggedness, reliability, price and secure wireless connectivity for business-critical operations.· LTE Advanced [Carrier Aggregation]supporting up to 300 Mbps downlink speed· Optional Model supporting FirstNet B14· Dual SIM for multi-carrier functionality· Enables Dual Modem/failover capability on select BEC Routers· USB 3.0 Connection for the physical interface and power· External SMA antenna ports for superior range and coverage· Active GPS for real-time tracking and location monitoring· IP-50 Hardened enclosure, industrial-grade components· Ultra-Compact and lightweight design for simplified deployments and discretely mounting virtually anywhere· Better alternative to consumer grade USB dongles· Approved for operation of major carrier networksTo learn more about the BEC MX-100U 4G/LTE-A Industrial Modem, visit http://bectechnologies.net/ portfolio_item/ mx-100u/ BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.