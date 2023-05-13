Follow on Google News
BEC Technologies to Exhibit at The National Restaurant Association Show, May 20-23, 2023
By: BEC Technologies Inc.
Visit booth #5736 where we'll demonstrate the value of 5G Wireless WAN, how to seize the opportunity and transform your business operations.
Featured Solutions from BEC
Exhibiting at the The National Restaurant Association Show provides a unique opportunity for BEC to showcase its innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the restraint industry.
"The Show is the perfect opportunity to reach new buyers, build stronger relationships and strengthen our brand, which is why we're showcasing our 5G portfolio," said D'Andre Ladson, Vice President, Marketing of BEC Technologies. "We're thrilled to be able to share our products with thousands of foodservice professionals from around the globe and look forward to connecting with new and existing customers at the must-attend event for the industry."
"We're pleased to welcome BEC Technologies as exhibitor at the 2023 Show," said Tom Cindric, President of Winsight Exhibitions. "The annual event showcases the latest in foodservice innovation and continues to inspire menus, revitalize beverage programs, initiate equipment investments and pioneer groundbreaking technology. We're thrilled to bring together start-ups, niche brands and the biggest names in the industry to help foodservice professionals solve for today's biggest challenges including workforce shortages, labor costs and overall operational efficiency."
As the global restaurant and hospitality industry's premier trade show, the National Restaurant Association Show is the place to explore everything that's happening in the hospitality industry, from the latest food and beverage trends to emerging technology. It's all here! For more information, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com (https://www.nationalrestaurantshow.com/?
About BEC Technologies
BEC Technologies is driving transformation across industries, business models, and experiences with the power of our 4G and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity solutions. Trusted and widely deployed by global organizations, our cutting-edge technology fuels a new era of growth and opportunity. Headquartered in Richardson, TX, BEC Technologies is the North American subsidiary of 50-year industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd (TSE #3027: Billion) and leads the Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) Division. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, visit www.bectechnologies.net.
The National Restaurant Association Show, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Winsight LLC in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.
About Winsight LLC
Winsight LLC is a business-to-
