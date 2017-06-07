WorkBook Software, a fast-growing software company strengthens resources with latest Hire WorkBook Software - Singapore, Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai - WorkBook Software Appoints New APAC Senior Consultant Addin Lim. 1 2 Addin Lim WorkBook Software MARINA BAY, Singapore - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WorkBook Software today announced the hiring of senior consultant Addin Lim who will be based in our Singapore office and will work with all clients in APAC, especially within ASEAN & Greater China regions, where WorkBook are currently enjoying high growth.



Carl Witton, WorkBook's APAC CEO confirmed Addin's employment with WorkBook stated "Given Addin's 20 years plus experience working in agencies within the top 5 Networks and their Global Financial Operations & Management processes, I have to say that no one is a better fit in this job role than Addin" Carl went on to add "WorkBook are growing at a rate of 40% a year currently, and adding Addin to our growing team of experts is the right move, WorkBook are really making a statement of intent with Addin's hiring as we look for the further growth within Greater China, Asia Pacific and beyond"



Addin Lim joins WorkBook with a wealth of industry experience.



Addin Lim comes to WorkBook with over 22 years of advertising and media agency experience. After graduating from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, he worked for a time at DDB Singapore and TSS Australia before joining WPP. And for the past 17 years, has been performing various roles within the WPP Asia Pacific companies.



After joining WPP Asia Pacific in 1998 Addin worked within the Adept in-house ERP system department as a System Analyst. By early 2006, Addin had transferred from WPP Singapore to WPP Beijing and successfully carrying out his role transformation within the group, starting from project management, then to finance management and finally to company management.



Addin's greatest accomplishment to date, was in 2007, when he was asked to take over the financial management role at Neo at Ogilvy China. In 2009 Addin was then promoted to COO, with a remit to continue supporting and growing Neo at Ogilvy China. Following on from his departure from WPP in 2016, Addin returned to Singapore.



WorkBooks Chief Implementation Officer, Christian Arpe Hansen "The key for us, number one, has always been hiring very smart people, and Addin is a very smart guy" Christian went on to state "this is a very positive hire, Addin is joining our already very strong global team and is key for our growth in APAC especially the Chinese speaking markets, where WorkBook have now released the system installed with Mandarin Language within the HTML 5 interface" Christian finalised by saying "WorkBook is in a tremendous moment of growth globally, China, Australia and ASEAN regions are just staggering in the way they have embraced WorkBooks ERP cloud technology"



Addin added "starting in this new role and working with WorkBook was too good an opportunity to resist and I am very happy to start with this new role, it's a very exciting future with WorkBook's software technology, expansion and client growth"



About WorkBook



WorkBook Software is a leading ERP software company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with global offices in APAC & The Americas. A fully integrated software suite: Collaboration, CRM, pipeline and revenue forecasting, scheduling, resourcing, SOW & Top-Notch Project & Resource Management, Budgeting & Estimating, Billing all coupled with a robust accounting module that offers multi-company, multi-currency, coupled with global financial reporting.



With the majority of WorkBook clients coming from Advertising, Digital, and PR companies, however Architects, Consulting Engineers, and Management Consulting companies also enjoy the benefits of WorkBook.



WorkBook Software, the Global leading ERP agency management solution who last year announced the release of their much-anticipated Version 9 solution, built using the latest HTML 5 technology, the best-in-class integrated solution features enhanced scheduling, resourcing, project management and finance modules.



