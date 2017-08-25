WorkBook Software today announces the exclusive partnership with Sprite Communications for the Japanese Advertising Industry

The leading global ERP agency management solution WorkBook Software, has today announced the Exclusive Partnership with Sprite Communications for the Japanese Advertising Industry.

-- WorkBook built using the latest HTML 5 technology, is the best-in class integrated solution featuring enhanced scheduling, resourcing, project management and finance modules, will now be available and supported in Japanese and English language.WorkBook's APAC CEO Carl Witton, who today announced the latest partnership for WorkBook in APAC, stated "I am very happy to announce this partnership with Sprite Communications, for reselling, supporting and implementing Workbook further into the Japanese Advertising industry".The APAC CEO added "We have been working very hard to reach the Japanese market with our partner Sprite and their CEO & General Director Mr. Hayato Sato, including creating the UI in Japanese, coupled with amazing designed UI, I really believe the software will be a huge success in Japan and we have already signed our first major client, with many others now interested in looking closer at WorkBook the future is very bright for WorkBook in Japan."Carl went on to conclude, "It's a really exciting time for WorkBook regionally and globally; we have had some amazing client wins over the last 24 months and we are looking to add to this list of brilliant clients further in the amazing country of Japan."WorkBook Software's cloud-based solution is delivered either hosted on premise or via our cloud datacenters, offers a fresh, simple and easy user interface in HTML 5 that can be accessed on any web-browser, any device or any platform.Sato went on to state "I am glad to provide WorkBook to the Japanese Advertising Industry. To look down at the whole country, there is no dedicated ERP package through SaaS solution for Agencies in Japan. With WorkBook, agencies can enjoy seamless operations on several facets of business management, such as time tracking of employees, monitoring of resources, client billing, following sales opportunities and more."Sprite Communications is a software and consulting service provider headquartered in Vietnam. Sprite offers several solutions such as ERP, CRM and other system packages. Artificial Intelligence based on the technology of neural network and deep learning is also developed to provide the value on data-driven solution.- Sprite Communications - Hayato Sato +84 28 39104010WorkBook Software is a leading ERP software company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with global offices in APAC & The Americas. WorkBook strives to provide the best user experience possible. Offering a fully integrated software suite: Collaboration, CRM, pipeline and revenue forecasting, scheduling, resourcing, SOW & Top-Notch project management, estimating, billing all coupled with a robust accounting module that offers multi-company, multi-currency, coupled with global financial reporting. Partnered along with the software, WorkBook also offers business consultancy services that are scoped to fit your budget, business needs and team's requirements and are part and parcel of the implementation process.- WorkBook Software APAC - Carl Witton, CEO APAC +65 8501 9099本日、世界的なERP最大手である広告代理店向け管理ソリューションを提供するWorkBook Software社は、最新のHTML5テクノロジーを使用して構築されWorkBookは、スケジューリング、リソース、プジェクト管理、財務管理モジュールの機能強化すると共に、そのクラスでの最高の統ソリューションを日本語と英語で利用可能なります。APACにおけるWorkBookの最新パートナーシップを発表したWorkBook APAC社CEOのMr. Carl Wittonは、「WorkBookを日本の広告業界向けに販、サポート、実装するために、Sprite Communications社との提携について本日発表がでることを嬉しく思います。」とコメントし更に「我々は、パートナーであるSprite Communications社とそのCEO及びGeneral DirectorのMr. Hayato Satoと共に、日本へ進出をするために非常にを注いで参りました。素晴らしく洗練されデザインと作成した日本語UIを組み合わせることで、日本において大きな成功を収めることができると信じています。また、WorkBook Software社は、日本における最初の主要顧客と契約に署名しました。WorkBookに興味を持っいただいている多くの方々と共に、日本にけるWorkBookの明るい未来を作っていきたいと思っおります。」と伝えました。Mr. Carlはまた、「今はWorkBook Software社にとって、地域的にも世界的にも本にエキサイティングな時です。私達は過去24ヶ月の間に驚くほどの顧客との契約を交わており、今後は日本という素晴らしい国の客との契約を獲得することに注力していきいと考えています。」ともコメントしていす。WorkBook Software社のソリューションは、オンプレミスたはクラウドデータセンター経由で提供さ、任意のWebブラウザやデバイスまたはプラトフォームでアクセス可能なHTML5形式の新鮮かつシンプルで使いやすいユザーインターフェイスで提供されます。Mr. Satoは、「日本の広告代理店業界向けにWorkBookの提供ができることを嬉しく思います。全国を見渡しても、広告代理店業界専門のSaaSソリューションによるERPパッケージはあません。WorkBookを利用することにより、従業員の時間跡、リソース監視、顧客への請求、営業機の追跡など、様々なビジネス管理の面でシムレスな運用を容易に行うことができるよになります。」とコメントしています。Sprite Communications社は、ベトナムに本社を置くソフウェアおよびコンサルティング会社で、ERPやCRMなど様々なシステムパッケージのソリューションを提供している。ニューラルネットワークとディープラーニング技術に基づくAIも、データ駆動型ソリューションの価値を供するために開発する。Sprite Communications Co., Ltd. ～国際標準に基づく最適なソリューションをおい合わせ先：+84 28 39104010WorkBook Software社は、デンマークのコペンハーゲンに社を置く業界最大手のERP提供会社で、APACおよび米国にグローバルオフィスを構え。WorkBookは、可能な限り最高のユーザーエクスペリエンスを提供するよう努め、コラボレーション、CRM、パイプライン、収益予測、スケジューリング、リソース、SOW、一流のプロジェクト管理、見積り、請求など、これらの全てが世界標準の財務会計と組み合わされ、複数企業および複数通貨に対応する会計モジュールと結合される完全に統合されたソフトウェアスイートを提供している。さらに、実装過程の一部として、予算、ビジネスニーズ、チームの要件に合わせたビジネスコンサルティングサービスも提供する。WorkBook Software, APAC ～賢い広告代理店のための賢いソフトェア～お問い合わせ先：+65 8501 909