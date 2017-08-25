Country(s)
WorkBook Software today announces the exclusive partnership with Sprite Communications for the Japanese Advertising Industry
The leading global ERP agency management solution WorkBook Software, has today announced the Exclusive Partnership with Sprite Communications for the Japanese Advertising Industry.
SHINAGAWA-KU, Japan - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- WorkBook built using the latest HTML 5 technology, is the best-in class integrated solution featuring enhanced scheduling, resourcing, project management and finance modules, will now be available and supported in Japanese and English language.
WorkBook's APAC CEO Carl Witton, who today announced the latest partnership for WorkBook in APAC, stated "I am very happy to announce this partnership with Sprite Communications, for reselling, supporting and implementing Workbook further into the Japanese Advertising industry".
The APAC CEO added "We have been working very hard to reach the Japanese market with our partner Sprite and their CEO & General Director Mr. Hayato Sato, including creating the UI in Japanese, coupled with amazing designed UI, I really believe the software will be a huge success in Japan and we have already signed our first major client, with many others now interested in looking closer at WorkBook the future is very bright for WorkBook in Japan."
Carl went on to conclude, "It's a really exciting time for WorkBook regionally and globally; we have had some amazing client wins over the last 24 months and we are looking to add to this list of brilliant clients further in the amazing country of Japan."
WorkBook Software's cloud-based solution is delivered either hosted on premise or via our cloud datacenters, offers a fresh, simple and easy user interface in HTML 5 that can be accessed on any web-browser, any device or any platform.
Sato went on to state "I am glad to provide WorkBook to the Japanese Advertising Industry. To look down at the whole country, there is no dedicated ERP package through SaaS solution for Agencies in Japan. With WorkBook, agencies can enjoy seamless operations on several facets of business management, such as time tracking of employees, monitoring of resources, client billing, following sales opportunities and more."
ABOUT SPRITE COMMUNICATIONS
Sprite Communications is a software and consulting service provider headquartered in Vietnam. Sprite offers several solutions such as ERP, CRM and other system packages. Artificial Intelligence based on the technology of neural network and deep learning is also developed to provide the value on data-driven solution.
Sprite Communications, Optimal Solution based on International Standard
http://www.vn.sprite.jp
Contact - Sprite Communications - Hayato Sato +84 28 39104010
ABOUT WORKBOOK SOFTWARE
WorkBook Software is a leading ERP software company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with global offices in APAC & The Americas. WorkBook strives to provide the best user experience possible. Offering a fully integrated software suite: Collaboration, CRM, pipeline and revenue forecasting, scheduling, resourcing, SOW & Top-Notch project management, estimating, billing all coupled with a robust accounting module that offers multi-company, multi-currency, coupled with global financial reporting. Partnered along with the software, WorkBook also offers business consultancy services that are scoped to fit your budget, business needs and team's requirements and are part and parcel of the implementation process.
WorkBook, Clever Software For Clever Agencies.
https://workbook.net
Contact - WorkBook Software APAC - Carl Witton, CEO APAC +65 8501 9099
プレスリリース 2017年
WorkBook Software社によるSprite Communications社との日本の広告代理店業界に向
本日、世界的なERP最大手である広告代理店向
APACにおけるWorkBookの最新パートナーシップを
WorkBook Software社のソリューションは、オンプレミス
Mr. Satoは、「日本の広告代理店業界向けにWorkBook
SPRITE COMMUNICATIONS社について
Sprite Communications社は、ベトナムに本社を置くソフ
Sprite Communications Co., Ltd. ～国際標準に基づく最適なソリューションを
http://www.vn.sprite.jp
おい合わせ先：+84 28 39104010
WORKBOOK SOFTWARE社について
WorkBook Software社は、デンマークのコペンハーゲンに
WorkBook Software, APAC ～賢い広告代理店のための賢いソフト
https://workbook.net
お問い合わせ先：+65 8501 909
