zeotap awarded ISO 27001 certification for information security management

 
1 2 3
BSI Assurance Mark ISO 27001
BANGALORE, India & BERLIN, Germany & NEW YORK - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- zeotap, a premium mobile data collective providing high-quality customer insights for digital marketers, has been awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification after meeting the stringent requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS) as put forward by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

zeotap India has been awarded the certification for operating an ISMS which complies with the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 within the scope of zeotap's Product Management, Engineering, Data Science, Infrastructure, Information Security, HR and Office Management teams, systems and processes. The process was administered by BSI in India.

"zeotap has always distinguished itself as a partner with stringent data privacy and security controls. Their new ISO certification is testament to their commitment," said Marta Belmonte Gómez, Innovation Manager at leading telecom operator Orange in Spain.

An ISMS is an overarching framework through which an organization manages and protects information assets so they remain safe and secure. From an operational perspective, one of the biggest benefits is that ISO/IEC 27001 focuses on a management system that influences all areas of an organization and is therefore very effective. It includes the following:
·       review all information systems, policies, procedures, processes and controls
·       recognise risks to information and establish measures to reduce or eliminate them
·       identify all internal and external stakeholders relevant to the ISMS as well as communicate the ISMS policy to the entire workforce and ensure adherence
·       secure the commitment of top management
·       establish a framework to manage legal and regulatory requirements

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Projjol Banerjea, Founder and Chief Product Officer of zeotap said, "Our partners trust us with their most valuable asset –– their data. This certification reinforces our pledge to ensure these assets are handled with the utmost care." Mr. Steffen Roehn, former CIO of Deutsche Telekom and angel investor in zeotap, added "zeotap has been setting the highest security standards as part of their DNA and proposition. With this certificate, zeotap has again proven to set the bar when it comes to quality and security."

End



