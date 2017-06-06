 
Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2017 growing at CAGR of 14.5%

Global Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Product, By Lead Type, Indication, Battery Type, End-User, Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
PUNE, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Global Internal neuromodulation market is expected to reach USD  12.18 billion by 2024, from 4.12 billion in 2016 growing at the CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.'

The Global Internal Neuromodulation Market is segmented into product, lead type, indication, battery type, end-users, and geography.

By Product:

·         Spinal Cord Stimulator

·         Deep Brain Stimulator

·         Vagus Nerve Stimulator

·         Sacral Nerve Stimulator

·         Gastric Nerve Stimulator

By Lead Type:

·         Percutaneous

·         Paddle Lead

By Indication:

·         Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

·         Parkinson's disease

·         Urinary Incontinence

·         Epilepsy

·         Gastroparesis

By Battery Type:

·         Primary

·         Rechargeable

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         Home Healthcare

·         Community Healthcare

Based on geography the internal neuromodulation devices market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

"Read more news about the Global Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market" (http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-internal-neuro...)

Major Companies of the Global Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market:

·         Medtronic

·         Boston Scientific Corporation

·         St. Jude Medical, Inc.

·         Nevro Corporation

·         Cyberonics, Inc.

·         Neuros Medical, Inc.

·         Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

·         StimGuard LLC

·         SPR Therapeutics LLC

·         Neuros Medical Inc.

Other Insights:

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-health...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Media Contact: MediaRelations@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investors Contact: Investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
