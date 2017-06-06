News By Tag
Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market Report 2017 growing at CAGR of 14.5%
Global Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market, By Product, By Lead Type, Indication, Battery Type, End-User, Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Global Internal Neuromodulation Market is segmented into product, lead type, indication, battery type, end-users, and geography.
By Product:
· Spinal Cord Stimulator
· Deep Brain Stimulator
· Vagus Nerve Stimulator
· Sacral Nerve Stimulator
· Gastric Nerve Stimulator
By Lead Type:
· Percutaneous
· Paddle Lead
By Indication:
· Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
· Parkinson's disease
· Urinary Incontinence
· Epilepsy
· Gastroparesis
By Battery Type:
· Primary
· Rechargeable
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· Home Healthcare
· Community Healthcare
Based on geography the internal neuromodulation devices market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Companies of the Global Internal Neuromodulation Devices Market:
· Medtronic
· Boston Scientific Corporation
· St. Jude Medical, Inc.
· Nevro Corporation
· Cyberonics, Inc.
· Neuros Medical, Inc.
· Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
· StimGuard LLC
· SPR Therapeutics LLC
· Neuros Medical Inc.
