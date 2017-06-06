News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Magnetic Nanoparticles Ameliorating Environment
The inherent properties of magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) offer enormous potential to benefit environment, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
Aagnetic Nanoparticles due their easy separation properties have great potential in environmental applications. Iron-based nanoparticles such as magnetite (Fe3O4) and maghemite (Fe2O3) are among those most commonly considered for water treatment applications. The reducing properties of iron help in degrading contaminants and removing pollutants through physical or chemical adsorption.
According to our report "Global Magnetic Nanoparticle Market by Application [Biomedical (Targeted Drug Delivery, Therapeutic Hyperthermia, MRI), IT and Electronic (Recording Media, Data Storage), Energy Storage] – Forecast to 2022", due to possession of chemical properties, magnetic nanoparticles have been used for removal of anions like arsenic, fluoride, copper, nickel, mercury etc. from water and wastewater. The performance of Magnetic Nanoparticles can also be adversely impacted by intrinsic factors such as size and concentration. While smaller particles have higher binding capacity they also have higher tendency to aggregate, resulting in decreased contaminant removal.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse