Magnetic Nanoparticles Ameliorating Environment

The inherent properties of magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) offer enormous potential to benefit environment, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Magnetic Nanoparticles have been the focus of interest because of their huge potential that has wide range of applications in various sectors such as storage, IT & Electronics etc. The usage of magnetic nano carriers hold significant potential in environmental applications owing to their inherent properties offering enormous benefits that are focused on improving the quality of the environment. The magnetic nano carriers could be used in the environmental field for contaminant removal, remediation and water treatment etc.

Aagnetic Nanoparticles due their easy separation properties have great potential in environmental applications. Iron-based nanoparticles such as magnetite (Fe3O4) and maghemite (Fe2O3) are among those most commonly considered for water treatment applications. The reducing properties of iron help in degrading contaminants and removing pollutants through physical or chemical adsorption.

According to our report "Global Magnetic Nanoparticle Market by Application [Biomedical (Targeted Drug Delivery, Therapeutic Hyperthermia, MRI), IT and Electronic (Recording Media, Data Storage), Energy Storage] – Forecast to 2022", due to possession of chemical properties, magnetic nanoparticles have been used for removal of anions like arsenic, fluoride, copper, nickel, mercury etc. from water and wastewater. The performance of Magnetic Nanoparticles can also be adversely impacted by intrinsic factors such as size and concentration. While smaller particles have higher binding capacity they also have higher tendency to aggregate, resulting in decreased contaminant removal.

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
