Hinesville's First Presbyterian Christian Academy Announces New Website Created by Speros

End

-- First Presbyterian Christian Academy in Hinesville, Ga., is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, http://fpcahinesville.com/Designed by Speros, a full-service technology company headquartered in Savannah, the site features up-to-date technology and easy functionality that allow school administrators to make their own routine updates."First Presbyterian Christian Academy's previous website had not been updated in a few years," said Lauren Dingus, Speros web and graphics designer. "School officials had lost touch with the person who built it originally, so they had no idea how to update the information themselves."Shannon Hickey, First Presbyterian's interim head of school, said their collective goal with Speros was to have an up-to-date website they would be able to keep up by themselves."Speros was responsive to those needs and also helped us better organize our web content since we had a good deal of information that families of prospective students would be looking for online," Hickey said.First Presbyterian Christian Academy, a fully accredited non-denominational Christian school located in Hinesville, Ga., just outside the gates of Fort Stewart. Founded in 1975, the Academy strives to provide students in the Liberty County area with a high-quality education in a nurturing Christian environment promoting academic excellence, spiritual development and family involvement in a well-rounded educational environment.MORE INFORMATION ON SPEROSEstablished in 1984, Speros provides technology solutions for businesses, offering telephone systems, IT services, surveillance systems, web design and branding solutions, and cloud computing. Speros team members continually stay updated on leading-edge, certified technologies to maximize solutions and ensure businesses succeed in this fast-paced, technology-driven world. For more information, visit speros.com, call 912-354-8900 or email info@speros.com.CONTACTLauren DingusWeb and Graphics DesignerSperosldingus@speros.com912.790.5117MEDIA INQUIRIESCecilia RussoCecilia Russo Marketing912-665-0005info@crussomarketing.comMarjorie YoungCarriage Trade Public Relations, Inc.912-844-9990VisTeam@carriagetradepr.com