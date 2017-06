Tsiyon Messianic Edition eBook Giveaway

Tsiyon Road Radio is now hosting a bundled eBook Giveaway of three books from the Tsiyon Messianic Classic series! Participants can enter to win at the official Tsiyon Road Radio website through the eBook giveaway page.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Giveaway

• Messianic

• Ebook Industry:

• Free Location:

• Jerusalem - Jerusalem - Israel Subject:

• Events

Contact

Emily Rose

Public Relations

***@tsiyon.org Emily RosePublic Relations

End

-- Tsiyon Road Radio is excited to announce the Tsiyon eBook bundle giveaway! The eBooks featured in this giveaway are from the Tsiyon Messianic Edition Classic series.This ebook bundle featuresby John Flavel,by Jonathan Edwards, andby John Wesley. To win this eBook bundle, participants must enter at the official Tsiyon Road Radio site for a chance to win.This giveaway will start on Monday June 12CST and end on Thursday June 22, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The winner will be announced Friday June 23, 2017 via Tsiyon Road Radio social media and be emailed their eBook prizes.These three books are part of the Tsiyon Messianic Classic series, books that are considered to have enduring truths and importance to believers.Eliyahu has written concerning the series,"The Scriptures, of course, forever remain in a category of their own. We refer to all other books of timeless importance for believers in Messiah as "classics." To fit in this category a book need not be perfect according to how we understand the Scriptures today – in fact, we may not even agree with the book in some minor details. However, such a book always uniquely conveys a fundamental Spiritual truth of Scripture in a way that resonates with believers of all ages and places… When we find such a book from the past which we deem worthy for current consideration within the Messianic community, we update its language for a modern Messianic audience and … more correct Hebraic equivalents."Head to http://tsiyon.org/ book-bundle- giveaway/ and sign up for a chance to win your own digital copy of these Tsiyon Messianic Classics!