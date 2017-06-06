Tsiyon Messianic Edition eBook Giveaway

 
Tsiyon Road Radio is now hosting a bundled eBook Giveaway of three books from the Tsiyon Messianic Classic series! Participants can enter to win at the official Tsiyon Road Radio website through the eBook giveaway page.
 
 
JERUSALEM, Israel - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tsiyon Road Radio is excited to announce the Tsiyon eBook bundle giveaway! The eBooks featured in this giveaway are from the Tsiyon Messianic Edition Classic series.

This ebook bundle features Messiah Altogether Lovely by John Flavel, Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God by Jonathan Edwards, and When You Fast by John Wesley. To win this eBook bundle, participants must enter at the official Tsiyon Road Radio site for a chance to win.

This giveaway will start on Monday June 12th CST and end on Thursday June 22nd, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. CST. The winner will be announced Friday June 23rd, 2017 via Tsiyon Road Radio social media and be emailed their eBook prizes.

These three books are part of the Tsiyon Messianic Classic series, books that are considered to have enduring truths and importance to believers.

Eliyahu has written concerning the series,

"The Scriptures, of course, forever remain in a category of their own. We refer to all other books of timeless importance for believers in Messiah as "classics." To fit in this category a book need not be perfect according to how we understand the Scriptures today – in fact, we may not even agree with the book in some minor details. However, such a book always uniquely conveys a fundamental Spiritual truth of Scripture in a way that resonates with believers of all ages and places… When we find such a book from the past which we deem worthy for current consideration within the Messianic community, we update its language for a modern Messianic audience and … more correct Hebraic equivalents."

Head to http://tsiyon.org/book-bundle-giveaway/ and sign up for a chance to win your own digital copy of these Tsiyon Messianic Classics!

Tsiyon Road Radio
Email:***@tsiyon.org Email Verified
