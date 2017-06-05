 
News By Tag
* Emircom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
111098765


Emircom recognized as Cisco Master Security Specialization Partner in Gulf

Systems integrator joins elite global group of expert Cisco security solutions deployers
 
 
Image
Image
DUBAI, UAE - June 11, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, June 11, 2017 - Leading systems integrator Emircom has announced that IT and networking giant Cisco has certified it as a Cisco Master Security Specialization Partner for the Gulf markets. Emircom now forms part of an elite international group of organizations with in-depth technology skills for offering and deploying advanced Cisco security solutions.

As a Master Security Specialization Partner, Emircom guarantees efficient delivery of sophisticated and value-added Cisco solutions through its comprehensive sales capabilities, technology expertise and service portfolio. Emircom will now have greater opportunities to differentiate itself from competitors, better align itself with one of the world's top technology brands, and be eligible to qualify for Cisco's prestigious Certifications.

Mohamad Abou-Zaki, COO, Emircom, said: "Emircom is very selective of its regional and global technology & business partnerships to ensure that we deliver only the best systems and solutions to our customers. We are honored to be one of Cisco's Master Security Specialization Partners and look forward to deploying advanced Cisco technologies to ensure safer IT environments across the region. We need forward-looking industry leaders such as Cisco to provide us with better tools and techniques to neutralize the region's growing cyber threats as countries here accelerate their transformation into knowledge-based societies."

Emircom has been providing cutting-edge integrated ICT solutions across the MEA region for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes Data Centers, Cloud Computing, Security, Collaboration and Services, with expanding expertise in major up-and-coming technology areas such as the Internet of Things and Big Data.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Emircom
Industry:Business
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orient Planet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share