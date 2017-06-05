News By Tag
MoboLink- Call/Text/Money is the only App that values the communication with your loved ones.....the
Mobolink does not just connect you with friends and family via instant messaging, and voice calls, it actually makes you money when you call them. PEOPLE MAKE CALLS, YOU MAKE MONEY !
What is MoboLink - Call/Text/Money?
MoboLink - Call/Text/Money is a new breakthrough in the world of communication apps due to its few unique features it presents to its users. As it is cleared from the name that it relates money to call and text. Now the question comes that how it is the combo of money, call, and text. So here we are with the answer that while you make FREE calls worldwide using this app, this app grants you some points that used to be converted to real money which you can use to reveal few other worthy features or simply transfer to your PayPal account.
Using this app is quite simple, all you have to do is to register your account and the app sync with your existing contact list so you don't need to add numbers separately to the app. there is also an account feature where you can check your deposited money and earned points. In addition, whenever you invite your family or friends and they make calls using this app you are granted with some points and this granting cycle goes on like this.
This handy to use the app is available for Android platform devices and you can avail these amazing features free on your devices by downloading "MoboLink" on the Google Play Store. Come and experience this "PEOPLE MAKE CALLS, YOU MAKE MONEY"!
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/
Contact
Surna Networks Limited
***@surnanet.com
