Say Goodbye to Seasickness with NoMo Nausea

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The NoMo Nausea band is a lifesaver for anyone who suffers from seasickness related nausea and vomiting. From a luxury cruise across the Mediterranean Sea to a weekend fishing trip on your favorite lake, the NoMo Nausea band fights seasickness with a combination of acupressure and peppermint aromatherapy. This patented formula provides both instant and long-lasting relief for suffering seafarers in the form of a stylish, easy to use wristband. The user need only slip the band on his or her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist, and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.

         According to an article published by http://www.abc.net.au, seasickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting signals from the inner ear, eyes and nervous system about the body's movement and orientation in a given environment. These conflicting sensory signals cause sufferers of seasickness to feel dizzy and nauseous. The NoMo Nausea band subdues these symptoms because it triggers the brain to release endorphins (a brain chemical with an anti-nausea effect) when it depresses the P6 acupressure nod on the wrist. Moreover, the peppermint essential oil infused in the band works in concert with the endorphins released by your brain to provide a more effective relief of nausea and vomiting.

         Unlike over the counter drugs and prescription medication, NoMo Nausea does not have any serious side effects. Many over the counter antihistamines on the other hand cause drowsiness and some expensive prescription medications have a variety of negative side effects. Although there are other acupressure bands like the Sea Band on the market, none of them have NoMo Nausea's patented combination of acupressure and aromatherapy. And, in contrast to costly adjustable acupressure bracelets, the NoMo Nausea band is available for as little as $12.99.

         This product is quickly expanding across the country and is now conveniently available at select Bed Bath & Beyond locations. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

