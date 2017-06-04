News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Say Goodbye to Seasickness with NoMo Nausea
According to an article published by http://www.abc.net.au, seasickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting signals from the inner ear, eyes and nervous system about the body's movement and orientation in a given environment. These conflicting sensory signals cause sufferers of seasickness to feel dizzy and nauseous. The NoMo Nausea band subdues these symptoms because it triggers the brain to release endorphins (a brain chemical with an anti-nausea effect) when it depresses the P6 acupressure nod on the wrist. Moreover, the peppermint essential oil infused in the band works in concert with the endorphins released by your brain to provide a more effective relief of nausea and vomiting.
Unlike over the counter drugs and prescription medication, NoMo Nausea does not have any serious side effects. Many over the counter antihistamines on the other hand cause drowsiness and some expensive prescription medications have a variety of negative side effects. Although there are other acupressure bands like the Sea Band on the market, none of them have NoMo Nausea's patented combination of acupressure and aromatherapy. And, in contrast to costly adjustable acupressure bracelets, the NoMo Nausea band is available for as little as $12.99.
This product is quickly expanding across the country and is now conveniently available at select Bed Bath & Beyond locations. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.
Contact
Colter Lena
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse