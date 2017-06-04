News By Tag
Biz-find reaches 5,000 business owner members and now seeks growth through partners
The No.1 Sales Leads, lead generation cum business directories in Southeast Asia reach a milestone of 5,000 company owners who chose to register on the sites and now seek partners and Investors to continue that growth globally.
Back in 2012 Alan Johnston bought a domain name, a theme and started a business directory site which over the next 5 years evolved into many more things.
"The point of success is; what you start off meaning to do, will probably change to fit into what your customers want and what you enjoy doing, try to roll with it." Alan Told us in Pakse Laos where they just opened their latest site. He continued:
"It started off as a CRM system to pigeon hole my social media consultancy clients, but it has now become our main business and moitisation, now social media is more of a support system for the Biz-find sites.
We would not be where we are if we did not have 500,000 real, never paid for, people on our social media accounts. We have been working on Facebook Twitter, LinkedIn, and other image based and bookmarking sites since we started in 2009, consistently sharing good content and asking targeted people to join us.
Then we started offering a sales leads and lead generation service unlike anyone online can offer:
Biz-find USP
When a company joins to become part of our online directories, we ask them what products and services they are buying, at first this comes as a shock, but when we explain that every business buys things everyday to keep them operating and that this information is valuable to us and our other members, then they get it.
There does however come a ceiling in what you can acheive by yourself, up to now it has been just me and a few online freelancers who come and go. I think 30,000 monthly vistors to our Netmedia-Asia http://biz-findthailand.com and Biz-find sites on zero marketing budget is remarkable, especially when you consider trying to keep over 15 sites active by editing, approving and publishing the business listings of around 200 new companies every month and posting and sharing well written blogs every day, most of which I research and write myself.
Added to this I go out networking to business events, make appointments and sell the upgrades to the sites, making it an opus and very much a full time job.
On top of all this we have started helping Investors find good projects, and for startups and established business to meet potential venture capitalists and Angel Investors. This side of the business evolved out of the number of people in our network asking to help find them funding, and asking if we have any good projects, this has proved to be a very fruitful direction.
I also recognise that we need a team. Many of the Investors I have met so far seemed surprised that I am not so married to the project that I would not consider a complete change of direction, if it meant success, more value to our members, and everyone was still happy doing what they do, then no problem ripping up and starting again. I think as an entrepreneur you should be flexible.
We started to see the need for expansion and growth and we recognise good ideas new blood can bring to the team, and if our new partners have investment, then can you imagine what could be the result.
If we get 30,000 people coming to our sites on a Zero marketing budget, what could we acheive with a modest budget?Seriously good forward thinking entrepreneurs will be able to tell you the answer to that!" Alan Told us
Biz-find is seeking investors/partners and Joint Ventures to help monitise and grow their media company across Asia then the rest of the world. The Managing Director lives in Thailand and will meet interested parties online first, then in person. email: info@biz-find.co.uk
Alan Johnston
***@biz-find.co.uk
