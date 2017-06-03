 
GeoGlobal offered professional development program to mining industry in India

a short course on 'Mineral deposit evaluation: Resource estimation, classification and reporting' was designed by Dr. Abani Samal the Principal and owner of GeoGlobal LLC, USA
 
 
The Professional development Program held in India
The Professional development Program held in India
 
SALT LAKE CITY - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Keeping the demands for a practical, interactive and high standard training program for the mining industry professionals in mind, a short course on 'Mineral deposit evaluation: Resource estimation, classification and reporting' was designed Dr Abani Samal the Principal and owner of GeoGlobal LLC, USA to address the critical aspects involved in deposit assessment often faced by the professionals serving the Indian mineral industry.

The course was jointly offered by GeoGlobal, LLC (USA) & Mining Engineers Association of India (MEAI) from Monday, April 17 to Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Hyderabad. The program was coordinated by Dr. PV Rao. It is noteworthy that this short course has received accreditation from the prestigious American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) for continuing education unit (CEU) credits due to the quality of program and qualifications of the faculty members.

The course was led and delivered by Dr. Samal with the help of two highly experienced professionals in Indian mining industry: Prof AS Venkatesh and Dr. P V Rao. Mr. Pramod Sarangi of EDS Technology provided a live demonstration of a case study using Surpac® software system.

All total 46 participants came from various exploration & mining companies in government and the private sector. The participating companies included Geological Survey of India (GSI), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL, Vedanta), TATA Steel, MECL, HINDALCO (AV Birla Group), THRIVENI, IMFA, EDS Technology, Datamine, Sesa Goa (Vedanta) and Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited. The course was offered an interactive way.

Mr. P K Satpathy (Director, Production of NMDC Limited) joined the participants during the group dinner. He stressed the importance of continuous learning in the growth of mining industry in India.

As per the comments received from the participants, the short course was different in many ways:

1. Highly interactive

2. An active learning experience

3. Practical examples

4. Difficult topics presented in much simpler way

5. Number of hands-on exercises

The participants also requested for more such programs on various topics such as Applied Geostatistics, Mineral Resource Estimation based on one or more case-study.

On the last day of the short course T Victor (President of MEAI) addressed the participants and gave away the certificates to the participants.

Companies and agencies interested in skill enhancement of their employees may contact Dr. Abani Samal directly at arsamal@geoglobal.co.

Abani R Samal

Principal, GeoGlobal,LLC

http://www.geoglobal.co

