The Piazza At Schmidt's To Host 2017 Official Draft Party Of The Philadelphia 76ers
Draft Party To Feature NBA Draft Broadcast Live On 400-Square-Foot HD TV, Live Entertainment And Food And Drink Specials
"We're excited to support the Piazza at Schmidt's Commons with the Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers," said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck. "Our fans in Philadelphia have tremendous pride and passion for this team, and we're looking forward to an incredible atmosphere in Northern Liberties on Draft Night."
"The Piazza at Schmidt's Commons is thrilled and proud to host the 2017 Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers," said the Schmidt's Commons Property Manager Sean Gavin. "We're ready to roll out the red carpet for one of our favorite hometown teams and all the fans in Northern Liberties and beyond."
This year's Draft is important as the team looks to add to its dynamic young core which includes Rookie of the Year candidates Joel Embiid and Dario Saric, as well as 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons.
Fans will have the opportunity to join the excitement by catching the NBA Draft broadcast live on the giant HD screen at the center of the Piazza, as well as in the restaurants and bars around the perimeter.
Look for special appearances by Sixers legend World B. Free, Sixers Host Christian Crosby, mascot Franklin and Sixers ENT: Dunk Squad presented by Dunkin' Donuts, Sixers Dancers and Sixers Stixers. Other festivities will include a Sport Court area for contests, music from DJ Ghost, trivia contests to win Sixers-themed prizes, a silent auction for limited edition sports memorabilia, face painters, balloon artists and more.
Crabby's Café and Sports Bar, Gunners Run, Urban Village Brewing Company (newly opened), El Camino Real and Wahlburgers will participate in the event and offer food and drink specials. All restaurants will also show the Draft inside their establishments, and pour cold drinks in limited supply Sixers branded cups. The early list of specials includes:
• Urban Village Brewing Company - 16oz. Wildey Wheat and CPA (Citra Pale Ale) $7.00
• Wahlburgers - $10.00 Our Burger & Wahlbrewski and $10.00 Our Burger & Tots
• El Camino Real - Tacos al Pastor (chili marinated pork with pineapple salsa) $5.00, Pulled Pork Sliders $5.00, Fried Mac and Cheese Balls with Spicy Chili Ketchup $5.00, Margaritas $5.00, Tecates $5.00, Bells 2 Hearted Ale $7.00, Victory Headwater $6.00
• Crabby's Café and Sports Bar - Coming soon!
• Gunners Run - Coming Soon!
The early list of vendors on site will include Shibe Vintage with vintage style team t-shirts, authentic jerseys, rare sports memorabilia;
Registration for the Draft Party opens at 6:00 p.m. with check-in tables on the North side of the Piazza by the Water Tower (between Wahlburgers and UVBC). Fans interested in attending the free event must register for tickets at bit.ly/SixersDraftRSVP. All registered attendees will be entered to win a Joel Embiid autographed jersey. Free parking is available on the Germantown Ave lot behind the Piazza.
Gavin added, "The Draft Party is the perfect addition to our expanded event program that this year includes weekly pop-up movies under the stars, First Friday salsa dance nights, Schmidt's Live outdoor music series and our new monthly Makers' Market and Libations Garden, plus buzzy third-party events like Preakness at the Piazza, Beard Fest, Super Adoption Day, Bacon and Beer Festival and Silent Philly."
For more about the Piazza at Schmidt's Commons and the summer's calendar of events, visit www.theschmidtscommons.com.
For the latest Sixers Draft coverage, visit Sixers.com/DraftCentral.
