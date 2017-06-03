Affordable Pricing Lures Buyers To Asher Ranch In Rosamond

Frontier Communities presents Asher Ranch.

--– Whether you are just starting out or looking for a place to retire, you owe it to yourself to check out the new single family home community of Asher Ranch by Frontier Communities. You'll not only discover uncompromising quality by a builder who crafts hometown neighborhoods you'll be proud to call home, but offers an incredible value for beautiful and versatile home designs with generous modern features. The high desert locale is especially inviting in springtime with open space splendor, yet provides close proximity to Edwards Air Force Base activity and easy freeway access to thriving cities and major employment areas.The new home collection presents both single-level and two-story designs of approximately 1,820 to 2,457 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages, priced from just the high $200,000s. Important advantages that Frontier Communities has given to homebuyers at Asher Ranch is the freedom to personalize their floor plan, transforming dens and lofts into optional bedrooms, expanding half baths to full baths, and adding stylized design touches. Ongoing savings include no HOA fees and No Mello Roos fees, as well as Kern County's lower sales and property taxes."Frontier Communities has taken every possible measure to ensure buyers will fall in love with their home at Asher Ranch," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "Designs are created to fit with the way people want to live and crafted with a deep concern for energy efficiency and dependability. Special features at Asher Ranch include side and back yard fencing, and drought tolerant front yard landscaping."Spacious interiors ensure comfort, highlighted by energy efficiency including a tankless water heater, inviting kitchens with stainless steel appliances and master suites with expansive walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. A host of quality features include Beech cabinets with semi-concealed hinges, designer Delta bath fixtures and spacious laundry rooms. Opportunities are provided to enhance stylish living, such as room options, security systems and gas fireplaces in the family room.Located close to the employment and activity of Edwards Air Force Base, Asher Ranch is the only actively-selling new home community in Rosamond, an up-and-coming aerospace city. Ideal for first-time home buyers, growing families and retirees alike, Asher Ranch is attracting a lot of active military and aerospace personnel.Visit Asher Ranch and explore a community that welcomes you in every way, from brand new home quality to outstanding value. The Asher Ranch sales office is located at Half Dome Avenue and 35Street West in Rosamond at 3519 Half Dome Avenue, open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m. Please call 661-221-3905 for more information or visit the website at FrontierHomes.com. Brokers are welcome with a 3% co-op.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.