Industry News





June 2017
ezW2 Software: A Less Expensive Way to Print W2 1099 Tax Forms

The latest version of ezW2 has been added to Trialpay for $0 cost to new customers. Test drive with no cost or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
 
 
CHICAGO - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ezW2 Software makes it easy to print W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 tax forms. Halfpricesoft.com developers have added the latest version of ezW2 2016 software to the Trialpay site to allow more customers a way to acquire the software for less. Buyers can now get the full version of the tax preparation software at no cost when trying or buying an additional  offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.

"The latest ezW2 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available at no cost through Trialpay." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder,  Dr. Ge.

Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 2016 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms.

A few of the key features included in this software application are:

- Supports demo version for compatibility purposes before purchase

- Supports data import feature for faster processing

-  This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

 - EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.

- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily, saving on mailing costs

- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

- EzW2 saves customers  valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one.

-   EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

- Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems.  It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.


ezW2 2016 can be downloaded for a test drive for up to 30 days at  http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp.  The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit efiling.  Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2016 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally

risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
