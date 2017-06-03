News By Tag
ezW2 Software: A Less Expensive Way to Print W2 1099 Tax Forms
The latest version of ezW2 has been added to Trialpay for $0 cost to new customers. Test drive with no cost or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
"The latest ezW2 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available at no cost through Trialpay." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 2016 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms.
A few of the key features included in this software application are:
- Supports demo version for compatibility purposes before purchase
- Supports data import feature for faster processing
- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.
- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.
- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily, saving on mailing costs
- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.
- EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one.
- EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
- Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper
ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.
ezW2 2016 can be downloaded for a test drive for up to 30 days at http://halfpricesoft.com/
W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2016 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally
risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
