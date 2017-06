Fitness Management & Consulting and Jim Thomas On Demand Announce Sales Training Milestone

Fitness Management & Consulting and jimthomasondemand.com announce important milestone with over 800 training modules for Gym Owners across the globe

jtphoto - gym consulting and turnaround

Media Contact

Fitness Management & Consulting

Jim Thomas

2146297223

***@fmconsulting.net Fitness Management & ConsultingJim Thomas2146297223

End

-- Fitness Management & Consulting and jimthomasondemand.com, the fitness industry leader in sales, marketing and business training announced today an important milestone with over 800 training modules for Gym Owners everywhere. Jim Thomas On Demand provides 24-7 online sales, marketing and management training for health clubs, fitness centers, gyms and studios worldwide to help independently owned fitness facilities become more productive and efficient in their business operations.According to Jim Thomas, "Through our 24-7 online business training platform we help health clubs, fitness centers, gyms and studio operators get the sales and business training they need delivered to their phone, tablet or computer." A dynamic, articulate motivator, Mr. Thomas exudes confidence without artifice and accomplishes wonders without the bruised feelings that can so often accompany change. "Our Jim Thomas On Demand Business Training Platform covers the same dynamics of selling fitness memberships, marketing and gym management that we provide during onsite workshops."Fitness Management & Consulting is a consulting firm specializing in health club business consulting, turnarounds, troubleshooting and sales training. Areas of practice include management training and procedures, sales and marketing systems and operations. Its' founder, Jim Thomas, has over 25 years experience in all aspects of health club sales, club ownership and management. Fitness Management & Consulting is a privately held company based in Dallas, Texas. For more information on Fitness Management & Consulting, please visit www.fmconsulting.net or www.jimthomasondemand.com