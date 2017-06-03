News By Tag
Jane Herbert: 'Natural Order' on Exhibit August 1-29 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
A self taught artist, Herbert has created fine art for more than five decades. Her traditional style paintings are a response to nature and the beauty of daily life and industry in coastal Maine communities which continue to thrive amid development.
The public is invited to meet Jane at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery on Saturday, August 12 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. when she will be available to discuss her work.
The exhibit is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through August 29, 2017.
About the Artist
A gifted fine artist, living in Damariscotta, Maine when asked about her painting style and education Herbert replied, "My painting style is born out of my experiences. I have an unstructured approach to art and life that serves me well. Instead of earning a formal education I gathered my brushes and toured Europe in a micro-bus, painting and learning as I went."
When asked what inspires you to paint? Jane replied, "There is wild beauty all around. The painting, "Spring Morning" is my response to the beauty of a particular place. I had often driven past this scene, catching nothing more than a flash of landscape in a break of roadside trees. This May, I bundled up and treated myself to a sunrise there. While the occasional commuter drove by at highway speed, I stood in the frosty weeds.
Upon reflection, I wonder if this is my work- to witness changing light, rising mist, a pair of mallards feeding, a muskrat swimming from one hummock to another- not a slower pace, but a timeless one. There is something sacred in the untamed life that endures amid the structures of progress.
When I see clammers, bent at drawing their livelihoods out of the mud flats, my heart is reassured. Surely this is a scene linked to antiquity and all humankind. The painting, "Clammers on a Summer Evening" is a studio piece, done after several plein air sessions, along Broad Cove in Bremen. I watched a real-life ballet, as clammers brought their small boats through the bends of rising water, in time with the tide and setting sun. I could hear their voices, as they talked about the day and their plans for the evening. As they drove off in pick-up trucks, I packed up my supplies and a couple pounds of clams for dinner.
The paintings in this show exhibit my respect for the ways of nature and personal affinity for tranquility and beauty, where I see it."
About The Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street. The gallery represents established and emerging artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of visual art in a broad range of styles from contemporary to traditional realism.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit or reception please contact the gallery by phone at 207-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
