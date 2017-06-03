News By Tag
Everest Base Camp Trek | Everest base camp Trekking|
EBC Trek-15 days with Himalayan Asia Treks Team- Everest Region Trekking
Day 01: Arrival in Kathmandu.
Welcome by our representative and transfer to the Hotel. Guide Brief about the program.
Meal: Breakfast.
Day 02: Trek Preparation and Sightseeing Kathmandu Durbar Square, Patan Durbar Square.
Overnight in Kathmandu.
Meal: Breakfast.
Day 03: Flight to Lukla, Trek to Phakding (2610m/ 4hrs).
After taking breakfast, transfer to the airport for taking flight towards Lukla (2860m). Upon arrival on the airport your guide gives you brief and introduce other staff.
We start our trek descending towards Dudhkoshi River, from where we can join main trail to Namche Bazar. The walking is easy and after passing a village of Ghat, after short walking we reach Phakding. Overnight in Phakding.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 04: Trek to Namche Bazaar (3440m/ 6hrs).
After taking breakfast, we trek towards Phakding. We walk through Dudhkoshi River, where we can see many times exciting suspension bridges laden with prayer flags. There are snow peaks Kusum Kanguru (6369m) and Thamserku (6623m). The trail continues upstream on generally flat terrain, crossing back to the right bank, to the confluence of the Bhote Koshi and Dudh Koshi River. From here, trail ascent to the Namche bazaar. Namche bazaar is called gateway of Mt. Everest. Overnight in Namche Bazar.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 05: Acclimatization day at Namche Bazar.
After taking breakfast, Trekking start up 3 to 4 hour climb up from the Namche, and at 3,500 meters, traditionally the village was a trading post, with locals bartering yak cheese and butter for agricultural goods grown at lower altitudes. The village also boasts three small museums, a stupa, monastery, several cafes (locally known as bakeries) and many well stocked stores. Overnight in Namche Bazar.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 06: Trek to Lobuche (4930m/6 hrs).
After taking breakfast, trek towards Lobuche. Trek starts descent path to Pheriche village. Today, we can see view of the Tawoche, Ama Dablam and to the north Pokalde (5741m), Kongma-tse(5820m)
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 07: Trek to Gorakhshep (5164m/3 hrs).
After taking breakfast, trek towards Gorakhshep. After starting trekking, we can Views of different peaks, like Cholatse and Lobuche on spectacular landscape. We trek to the Dhugla Ridge and onto moraine towards the Khumbu Glacier. We enjoy spectacular views all day today of Pumori and Nuptse. The hill above the town affords fine sunset views of Nuptse. Overnight in Gorakhshep.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 08: Gorapshep trek to Everest base camp 5400m and back to Gorapshep (5 hrs) and overnight or (Gorapshep Kalapattar-Gorapshep)
After taking breakfast, trek towards Gorakhshep. We trek alongside the Khumbu Glacier as the path winds over the rocky moraine towards the settlement of Gorak Shep. We are high, among the glaciers of the world's highest peaks. Following our arrival at Gorak Shep we have an early lunch before we commence our trek to Everest Base Camp. In the pre monsoon season many expeditions can be seen at base camp and this excursion is one of the highlights of the trek. Overnight in Gorakhshep.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 09: Trek to Kala Patthar (5364m), and trek Dingboche (4530m/7hrs)
After taking breakfast, trek towards Dingboche. We can see the area where expeditions set their base camp but the original site was at Lake Camp, now known as Gorak Shep. Take a look in every direction and soak it in. The view south and our route out, is particularly beautiful. In the afternoon we make the return trek to our private permanent camp at Dingboche, soon after setting off we reach the site of a row of cairns to Sherpa climbers who died on Everest, before we continue to the small settlement at Tugla. Our path on an old lateral moraine takes us to the sheltered village of Dingboche and our permanent camp. To the east at the head of the Imja Khola valley sits the pyramid peak of Imja Tse (6189 m). This afternoon we can walk up the ridge behind Dingboche for sunset views of Nuptse, Lhotse and Chhukung Peak. Overnight Dingboche.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 10: Trek to Namche Bazar ( 5 hrs).
There can be a tendency now to rush, particularly as we are walking downhill, but there is still much to see. We descend to Pangboche and visit its historic old monastery, thought to be the oldest in the Khumbu. Continue on to our private permanent camp at Deboche for the night. Overnight in Namche Bazar.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 11: Trek to Lukla (7 hrs) and overnight.
Overnight in Lukla.
Meal: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.
Day 12: Lukla fly to Kathmandu, End of the trek.
Dinner with cultural programme.
Overnight in Kathmandu.
Meal: Breakfast and Dinner.
Day 13: Departure.
Meal: Breakfast.
Cost: USD1295.00 per person.
For more visit : https://www.himalayanasiatreks.com/
Contact
Himalayan Asia Treks and Expedition Pvt. Ltd.
***@himalayanasiatreks.com
End
