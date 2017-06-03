 
News By Tag
* Dog Training
* Kickstarter
* Pet Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Enniskillen
  Northern Ireland
  Northern Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Pellet - Smart Dog Bell for Training your dog

The Pellet is a digital dog bell that connects your dog to you wherever you are. Be notified instantly when your dog needs to go outside, before any nasty messes happen!
 
 
pellets
pellets
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dog Training
Kickstarter
Pet Training

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Enniskillen - Northern Ireland - Northern Ireland

Subject:
Websites

ENNISKILLEN, Northern Ireland - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- About Pellet

What is the Pellet?

As dogs have an instinctual urge to go to the bathroom outside, the Pellet Dog training device is designed to offer Dog owners a peaceful, hassle free means of communicating with their dog when they need to go to the toilet.

The Pellet works by connecting to your WiFi enabled smart devices (any smartphone, tablet, laptop, PC, Smart-TV or Smart- watch) and after a short amount of training time (Full guide included) your dog presses the button, a pop up notification will be instantly sent to the selected connected devices anywhere in your home.

There are two types of pellet training devices, the Pellet IN and the Pellet OUT allowing your dog to even tell you when it is finished, and needs to be let in.

No more messes. Easy.

Why will the company do well?

We believe the company will do well because we are utilising already existing technologies that are in everyone's homes. This makes it easier to integrate into their life, as they do not need to change their habits in order to use our products.

Why will the product do well?

We believe the product will do well due to it's ease of use, also there are many colourful styles to match various home interiors so itwill look great in any home. Also, it is being developed due to a personal pain point of one of the developers (Chris), and we noticed a huge gap in the market from our research.

Where are we based?

We are based in both County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland and County Donegal, Ireland.

When was Pellet launched?

A lot of the development and design took place before the company was officially incorporated, but it was officially incorporated early 2017 under the name Lemongrab ltd.

What have been our biggest wins to date?

We successfully turned proof of concept into a fully functioning affordable prototype.

Another win was personally training our dogs to use the device.

About the team:

Chris Walker

Degree in software engineering. Multiple online business owner.

Tom Murray

Masters in Maths, Physics and Computer science. Technical founder of 2 tech companies.

Anything else?

We are releasing the Kickstarter on 12th June 2017.

Our website link:

http://www.getpellet.com/

Youtube video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X5p-xUssi1A



How do people get in touch with us?

getpellet@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Dog Training, Kickstarter, Pet Training
Industry:Consumer
Location:Enniskillen - Northern Ireland - Northern Ireland
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share