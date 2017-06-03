Pellet - Smart Dog Bell for Training your dog

The Pellet is a digital dog bell that connects your dog to you wherever you are. Be notified instantly when your dog needs to go outside, before any nasty messes happen!

--As dogs have an instinctual urge to go to the bathroom outside, the Pellet Dog training device is designed to offer Dog owners a peaceful, hassle free means of communicating with their dog when they need to go to the toilet.The Pellet works by connecting to your WiFi enabled smart devices (any smartphone, tablet, laptop, PC, Smart-TV or Smart- watch) and after a short amount of training time (Full guide included) your dog presses the button, a pop up notification will be instantly sent to the selected connected devices anywhere in your home.There are two types of pellet training devices, the Pellet IN and the Pellet OUT allowing your dog to even tell you when it is finished, and needs to be let in.No more messes. Easy.We believe the company will do well because we are utilising already existing technologies that are in everyone's homes. This makes it easier to integrate into their life, as they do not need to change their habits in order to use our products.We believe the product will do well due to it's ease of use, also there are many colourful styles to match various home interiors so itwill look great in any home. Also, it is being developed due to a personal pain point of one of the developers (Chris), and we noticed a huge gap in the market from our research.We are based in both County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland and County Donegal, Ireland.A lot of the development and design took place before the company was officially incorporated, but it was officially incorporated early 2017 under the name Lemongrab ltd.We successfully turned proof of concept into a fully functioning affordable prototype.Another win was personally training our dogs to use the device.About the team:Chris WalkerDegree in software engineering. Multiple online business owner.Tom MurrayMasters in Maths, Physics and Computer science. Technical founder of 2 tech companies.Our website link:Youtube video link:getpellet@gmail.com