Admincontrol adds another seasoned Director to the Board 1 2 Charlie Horrell Christian Petersen - CEO Admincontrol OSLO, Norway - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Admincontrol, a leading provider of Board Portals and Virtual Data Rooms, are pleased to announce that it has appointed Charlie Horrell to its Board of Directors. Charlie will contribute to further growth for Admincontrol, further strengthening the international expansion and growth in new markets.



Charlie brings with him exceptional knowledge and commercial experience, as well as significant experience driving businesses within Software-as- a-Service, most recently as a Managing Director of the European business for Diligent.



Christian Petersen, CEO of Admincontrol says "Charlie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be very relevant to our plans for future growth and we are delighted that he has now joined us."



Charlie Horrell says "Admincontrol is a genuinely impressive business with a very strong Nordic presence and I look forward to helping them grow further, in particular with regards to international expansion."



Admincontrol was established in Norway in 2005 and has delivered profitable growth ever since inception with more than 30 % y/y increase in sales. Admincontrol has built a large blue-chip customer base and now holds offices in seven countries throughout Europe. Admincontrol is owned by Herkules Capital and is investing heavily in its scalable software platform that enables multiple best practice solutions for corporate governance.



About Admincontrol



Admincontrol is a leading provider of secure board portals and virtual data rooms offered as out-of-the-box, software as a service. The company is headquartered in Norway, serving more than 2.000 clients globally. Admincontrol offers solutions for secure collaboration and user-friendly sharing of documents and information in business-critical processes such as board and management work, due diligence and M&A. For more information, please see: www.admincontrol.com



Contact

Christian Petersen, CEO at Admincontrol

***@admincontrol.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12645345/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12645345/2 Christian Petersen, CEO at Admincontrol End --Charlie brings with him exceptional knowledge and commercial experience, as well as significant experience driving businesses within Software-as-a-Service, most recently as a Managing Director of the European business for Diligent.Christian Petersen, CEO of Admincontrol says "Charlie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be very relevant to our plans for future growth and we are delighted that he has now joined us."Charlie Horrell says "Admincontrol is a genuinely impressive business with a very strong Nordic presence and I look forward to helping them grow further, in particular with regards to international expansion."Admincontrol was established in Norway in 2005 and has delivered profitable growth ever since inception with more than 30 % y/y increase in sales. Admincontrol has built a large blue-chip customer base and now holds offices in seven countries throughout Europe. Admincontrol is owned by Herkules Capital and is investing heavily in its scalable software platform that enables multiple best practice solutions for corporate governance. Source : Admincontrol Email : ***@admincontrol.com Tags : Board of Directors , Corporate Governance , Board Member , Board Portal Industry : Business , Finance , Security , Software , Technology Location : Oslo - Oslo - Norway

London City - London, Greater - England Subject : Executives Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

