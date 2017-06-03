Jason's alternative pop track "Sleeping in the Dark" is amazing

Jason, the youth star from Washington is spreading his magic with his enchanting tracks in SoundCloud. His new track "Sleeping in The Dark" is out on SoundCloud.

-- For all music fans around the globe, the charming singer Jason is back with a breezy alternative pop track "Sleeping in the Dark" in SoundCloud. No other way can be better to start this sunny summer with his unusual track that gives every possible reason to spend some quality time in leisure. SoundCloud users, please your ears with this composed track that is now streaming in soundCloud.Jason is based on Washington, US who is well acquainted with the changing trends of pop music; His perfection shows that he has not become a singer- songwriter overnight. Music was his passion and first love with he want to grow old. The attention he is getting in such a young age is something worth to notice. He is an artist of the new wave and each of his tracks is blended with electronic and computer enhanced music and effects that makes his tracks more alluring.The latest track "Sleeping in the Dark "is an alternative pop tracks glorified with Jason's personal touch. The track is poignant yet funk. The smooth music powered with electronic beats and Jason's voice is something that will move the listeners. This indie pop artist uses experimental features to beat the blues. The track is perfect to be played in lazy summer nights in a company f your loved ones or even in isolation.Jason's music is very influential and he pours his soul to make the music more close to heart. The slow beat used in the music is crafted in a beautiful manner without harming the energy of the track. Jason's tracks are must listen because he breaks the monotony of usual pop tracks. To know more about Jason, take a sneak peak in his social sites or just stay tuned to his mesmerizing tracks in SoundCloud.