News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oldfield's Explains Why Speed Queen Is a Laundry Leader with Industry's Longest Performance and
In the video, Mr. Rimmer, who is general manager of Oldfield's Appliance in Eugene, discusses that Speed Queen has been making a highly popular washer-dryer set for years, with the same basic design. You can view the video: https://youtu.be/
"Back in my college days, I can remember using Speed Queen machines at the laundromat,"
What's Good for Laundromats Is Even Better for You
Over the years, Speed Queen has improved on its basic washer some, and added some energy efficiency features, Mr. Rimmer notes. "Speed Queen knows they have a tried-and-true machine here, built to last 25 years, which is longer than any other leading brand." Speed Queen has adapted with the times, but its quality and performance haven't changed at all, "except for the better," he adds.
"Most manufacturers offer a one-year warranty and their machines typically last only five years," he says. "On the other hand, Speed Queen has tested their laundry sets to work for 25 years, but fully guarantees them for the first five years. No one else on the market has a warranty like that."
Not only does Speed Queen provide the industry's best warranty, it was voted the number-one brand in America by women who are doing the laundry and love this workhorse brand, according to Mr. Rimmer.
"The Speed Queen washer is kind of a tank, without all the bells and whistles or the frilly, newfangled things," he notes. "And it's not super-pretty. But Speed Queen does the job and that's what people really like.
Electronic, Front-Loading Convenience and Performance
The Speed Queen top-load washers are legendary, but now there's an electronic version with full touch controls plus the full five-year warranty on both washer and dryer. "Which means you get peace of mind that your new laundry set will be worry-free for at least five years," Mr. Rimmer says.
The Speed Queen electronic washer is front-load, which is a lot more energy-efficient yet also holds up to 22 pounds of clothes — whereas most front-load machines only can handle about 17 pounds of clothes. "Although the Speed Queen has a smaller tub, it's built with commercial-quality features that can clean a heavier, larger quantity of clothes than larger tubs," Mr. Rimmer explains.
This cleaning efficiency makes Speed Queen the way to go. "So don't worry about working in your yard and getting your jeans dirty this spring and summer," Mr. Rimmer says. Speed Queen is family-friendly, too. "The nice big drum can keep up with young families that have small children and wash lots of bedding," he adds.
Make a Clean Laundry Break with Speed Queen
"At this time of year, Speed Queen laundry sets are on sale, so you can get great deals here at Oldfield's Appliance in Eugene," Mr. Rimmer says. "Our knowledgeable staff can demonstrate them for you right at our store. We keep this brand in stock year round, and can deliver to your home right away."
Oldfield's also invites people to stop by during its Father's Day Clearance Sale, with great savings and rebates all month long on other name-brand appliances and outdoor grills as well. Shop early for the best selection of closeouts, one-of-a-kind items, and special-purchases — all factory-fresh!
"We would love to help you choose your next home appliance or outdoor grill," Mr. Rimmer adds.
OLDFIELD'S APPLIANCE
1465 W. 7th Ave.
Eugene, OR 97402
541-485-6000
joel@oldfieldsappliance.com
Contact
Joel Rimmer
***@oldfieldsappliance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse