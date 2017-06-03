News By Tag
GAM Tech Is Growing! We are opening our second office in Lethbridge!
Despite the local economy not being what it once was, GAM Tech has managed to do more than just stay afloat in these trying times and has found new ways to offer the highest level of service to our clients. This has brought new opportunities and lead us into new territory and we have identified the south-eastern city as the ideal location for our new office.
While a lot of work can be done remotely, there is no substitute for local support and a true relationship between client and provider. This is often forgotten about and even when the best intentions are there initially, we get busy we forget about the people who helped us build the business. This is a mindset that we want to change and why we are bringing our enterprise grade service offering to the Lethbridge area and are excited to begin working with the businesses in the region.
To address this flawed way of thinking, owner Adrian Ghira and his team to start a plan to expand and the time has come to do just that. "We find Lethbridge to be a perfect fit for GAM Tech as it is a technology driven city and has often been overlooked by providers and misrepresented as a small-time market" says Ghira.
We are excited to come to town and look forward to changing the perception of what it means to be a service provider.
Visit the GAM Tech website at www.gamtech.ca today and find out more about our new location and try our new local number to see what it's like to get a response when you need one!
