Intel Skylake Based Open-pluggable-specification Media Player Helps to Deploy 4K UHD Digital Signage
Not only CPU / GPU performance but also data transfer rate should be considered to assure smooth playback
Quanmax OPS-2002 and OPS-2050 Series, two new models of OPS-compliant digital signage players, are exactly the products to satisfy this segment of digital signage business. But more than that, they offer full for 4K Ultra HD content playback in processing / graphics performance, memory transfer rate and display refresh rate.
First of all, a powerful enough processing and graphics chip is the most essential factor to drive 4K Ultra HD video playback. Both players are powered by 6th Generation Intel® Skylake Core™ i processors with higher-performance GPU integrated inside, more than capable of handling 4K resolution. The difference is that OPS-2002 is integrated with an U-Series ultra-low-power processor while OPS-2050 Series is powered by a HQ-Series high-performance-
In addition, the data transfer speed should be considered as well since insufficient bandwidth may result in video lag and discount the effect delivered to the audience. two players are equipped with the next-generation data transfer interfaces, including DDR4 SO-DIMM memory sockets for providing more bandwidth to data-heavy 4K content to eliminate laggy playback, and HDMI 2.0 video output interface for delivering 4K video output at a smooth fast 60 frames per second. (The rate of 4K is limited to 24 frames per second in HDMI 1.4.) The three features mentioned above can create more lifelike viewing experience to grab customers' attention and help drive sales effortlessly.
Finally, remote management is another critical issue especially for large-scale area-wide digital signage deployment, for example, within a mall, a chain, a corporate, a city, a country or even multiple countries. That allows administrators to create, schedule and publish the contents or maintain, repair and update the software from a remote location, which can reduce the need for costly human on-site support. In addition to 2 GbE LAN ports, both players reserves mPCIe and/or M.2 slots for Wi-Fi / 3G / 4G wireless networking connection. Users can optionally choose an appropriate wireless communication module depending on local network infrastructure to make their players connected.
