Consecutus Announce Updates Now Completed To Their Online Client Account Portal

Consecutus Capital have recently announced that updates have now been successfully completed to their online client account portal.

Contact

Graham Hurst, Consecutus

***@consecutus.com Graham Hurst, Consecutus

End

-- Consecutus Capital have recently announced that updates have now been successfully completed to their online client account portal.The updates were implemented as part of the company's ongoing policy of ensuring they retain all of their client's personal details as securely as possible and in a manner which their clients expect them to.The final updates were completed on Monday 5th June, ahead of the originally scheduled date of Friday 16th June."Protecting our client's personal information is of paramount importance to us and this scheduled update will ensure that we stay at least one step ahead of our competitors and also those with ill intentions of breaching our client records," said Colin Marchant, Head of IT and Technical Support, Consecutus Capital."The timing of this update was particularly relevant in light of some recent global cyber attacks on some government institutions as well as some very large private companies which were harmful to those affected. I am pleased to say that we were not affected by any of these and the recently completed updates will secure our client's personal information even further from such attacks," Marchant added."All clients have been notified and furnished with the new protocol that is now required for them to access their online accounts with our firm. However, any client that may have any questions or queries regarding this new facility should contact their allocated account manager directly," Marchant concluded.At Consecutus, our reputation has been built on being able to offer our worldwide client base opportunities that extend beyond their geographical boundaries. Our proven research and response to market conditions is key to our success, and that of our clients, regardless of their location.