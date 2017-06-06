Country(s)
UK Scientist Releases New Book 'Appraisal Science: Appraising Healthcare Professionals'
Author Edwin Goodwin delivers a critical, thorough overview of the UK's appraisal system for healthcare professionals.
Goodwin uses examples of disciplinary cases (including his own) to illustrate the problems in the appraisal practices of these oversight agencies. He explores the inadequacies in how they handle complaints of incompetence and improper conduct, and reveals his personal experience at the hands of a deeply flawed and adversarial investigative process based on complaints that were mired in discrimination, personal biases of those doing the appraisals, and subpar, unequal, and non-standardized tools for measuring performance and competence. In cases like Goodwin's, it is the healthcare professional who suffers the most.
"My intention," says Goodwin, "is to stoke debate, share best practices, and inspire others to take full responsibility for their own work and speak up against inequality, intimidation and mediocrity without fear."
'Appraisal Science: Appraising Healthcare Professionals' is published in ebook format by eBookIt.com and is now available at popular online retailers including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, and Apple's iBookstore.
Review copies of 'Appraisal Science: Appraising Healthcare Professionals' are available to media contacts upon request. Edwin Goodwin is available for interviews.
About the Author
Edwin Goodwin is a graduate of England's University of Wolverhampton, where he successfully completed undergraduate studies in 2008 and subsequently achieved a Postgraduate Certificate in Biomedical Science in 2010. While working as a biomedical scientist for the National Health Service, Goodwin was awarded a Certificate of Academic Development in Medical Microbiology and Clinical Bacteriology in 2010 by Liverpool John Moores University.
Goodwin is an active and well-respected member of Toastmasters International, and invests his time in various personal development projects, including creative writing and mentoring young people. He was awarded a Certificate in Volunteering by the Mayor of London in March 2015. Currently, Goodwin is undergoing a career transition, with a view to exploring new opportunities.
