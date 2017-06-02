 
News By Tag
* 5k
* Atlanta
* Drawchange
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Get Ready to Walk, Run, and Have Some Fun!

Run for Art, Run for Kids! The drawchange annual 5K fundraiser returns!
 
 
Homeless Children Were First To Run In The 2016 5k!
Homeless Children Were First To Run In The 2016 5k!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* 5k
* Atlanta
* Drawchange

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Drawchange hosts its annual 5K run/walk this October 29th, 2017 at beautiful and centrally located Piedmont Park. Start your Halloween weekend with friends and family by getting in some exercise while supporting a great cause. This fundraiser brings the Atlanta community together to support and encourage homeless children through a great arts program. Drawchange gives children an opportunity to express themselves and make a positive impact on their lives.

Since 2009, drawchange has empowered children to dream beyond their circumstances. The 5K event is the biggest fundraiser of the year and therefore enables founder and CEO Jennie Lobato to increase outreach in the Atlanta-area. The5K race director, Marck Dorvil, believes this event is "ready to exponentially grow in size in its fourth year!" Volunteers and sponsors play an integral role in the success of the event. Since its inception in 2014, the 5K has been run by a team of 100%, volunteers. With an overall fundraising goal of $15,000, sponsors and individuals can easily make this 5K the most successful one yet! As a local non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, drawchange wants to commend Atlanta businesses that support arts' programs. Past sponsors include Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), Loews Atlanta Hotel, Sun Trust, Blick Art Materials, Millar & Mixon, and popular restaurant chain Chili's. 77 12th, past Monet-tier sponsor and Atlanta's leader in luxury high-rise apartment living, returns for the third time this year to support the 5K event.

With only the season of summer separating us from the Run for Art, Run for Kids! 5K Fundraiser, the time to sign up is fast approaching. Mark the below information on your calendar today:

• Early bird registration begins June 1st.
• Race day is October 29th, 2017
• Interested in donating? Email race@drawchange.org for corporate or individual sponsorship
• Follow us on social media. Visit Facebook.com/drawchange5k and Instagram.com/drawchange5k for updates, past 5ks and more.

About drawchange: A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, GA., Drawchange was founded by fine artist, Jennie Lobato. Combining her passion for art and children, Lobato saw a way to empower children to believe they can be anything they want to be by creating an arts program that provides an outlet for their talents. Through a diverse curriculum of empowering art therapy-based projects, homeless children are provided with the tools and support often missing in their personal lives. The change in drawchange encourages each child to imagine and prepare for a brighter future.

Contact
drawchange
***@drawchange.org
End
Source:drawchange Inc
Email:***@drawchange.org Email Verified
Tags:5k, Atlanta, Drawchange
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
drawchange News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share