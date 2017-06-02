News By Tag
* 5k
* Atlanta
* Drawchange
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Ready to Walk, Run, and Have Some Fun!
Run for Art, Run for Kids! The drawchange annual 5K fundraiser returns!
Since 2009, drawchange has empowered children to dream beyond their circumstances. The 5K event is the biggest fundraiser of the year and therefore enables founder and CEO Jennie Lobato to increase outreach in the Atlanta-area. The5K race director, Marck Dorvil, believes this event is "ready to exponentially grow in size in its fourth year!" Volunteers and sponsors play an integral role in the success of the event. Since its inception in 2014, the 5K has been run by a team of 100%, volunteers. With an overall fundraising goal of $15,000, sponsors and individuals can easily make this 5K the most successful one yet! As a local non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, drawchange wants to commend Atlanta businesses that support arts' programs. Past sponsors include Turner Broadcasting System (TBS), Loews Atlanta Hotel, Sun Trust, Blick Art Materials, Millar & Mixon, and popular restaurant chain Chili's. 77 12th, past Monet-tier sponsor and Atlanta's leader in luxury high-rise apartment living, returns for the third time this year to support the 5K event.
With only the season of summer separating us from the Run for Art, Run for Kids! 5K Fundraiser, the time to sign up is fast approaching. Mark the below information on your calendar today:
• Early bird registration begins June 1st.
• Race day is October 29th, 2017
• Interested in donating? Email race@drawchange.org for corporate or individual sponsorship
• Follow us on social media. Visit Facebook.com/
About drawchange: A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, GA., Drawchange was founded by fine artist, Jennie Lobato. Combining her passion for art and children, Lobato saw a way to empower children to believe they can be anything they want to be by creating an arts program that provides an outlet for their talents. Through a diverse curriculum of empowering art therapy-based projects, homeless children are provided with the tools and support often missing in their personal lives. The change in drawchange encourages each child to imagine and prepare for a brighter future.
Contact
drawchange
***@drawchange.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse