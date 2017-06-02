Yankee Superstar's Former Miami Estate Contents is a Home Run for South Florida Deal Seekers

1 2 3 4 5 Miami_mansion Former Yankee Player's Mansion artwork library and artwork artwork

End

-- J. Sugarman Auction Corp to auction all the contents of gorgeous Coral Gables Estate previously owned and designed by Yankee Superstar's Alex Rodriguez on June 10, 2017 at 11:00 am.The upscale mansion, formerly owned and designed by Yankee's player Alex Rodriguez, is presently owned by a prominent philanthropist and developer of the Miami area, this estate is endowed with the beauty and charm of the surrounding South Florida area that the owner also utilized in the development aspect of his business.There is a great selection of high end items to purchase for attendees of this auction. J. Sugarman Auction will be selling an incredible selection of museum quality art, custom interior furniture, electronics, in addition to some pieces that Mr. Rodriguez had left to the present owners."The artwork makes you feel like you are transported to the Metropolitan Museum of Art," says Scott Grasso, president of J. Sugarman Auction Corp. "We will have the player piano entertaining buyers upon the entrance to the mansion so the guests will enjoy the atmosphere while having an opportunity to bid on the magnificent items up for auction," Grasso says.Preview of the items to be sold will begin at 9:30 am and continue until the onset of the auction. The sale will be Live with a portion of the sale being performed online as well.Some of the items can be seen on the J Sugarman Auction Corp website www.JaySugarman.com in the picture galleries of the day's auction.The auction will take place at 4835 SW 76Street, Miami, FL 33143 on Saturday, June 10th with preview at 9:30am and the auction to begin about 11am.J. Sguarman Auction Corp AB1971 AU4220