J.Sugarman Auction announces $2,000,000 Auction of Fendi Furniture, Fixtures & Draperies from the Famous 194ft. Mega Yacht formerly named Lady Luck
The Benetti Mega Yacht was built in Italy and intricately designed with an all FENDI interior, detailed in white, gold and silver throughout. With its recent sale and new ownership, a total refit of the yachts interior was ordered. The boat was also adorned with Crocodile and Iguana designed Tables and Chairs, Golden Consoles, Swarovski Crystal Lamps and Fixtures all designed in Italy by Fendi.
This is a rare opportunity to purchase top of the line designer luxury items at auction prices. The highest bidder will win each and every item.
"I've never even seen a couch that cost $80,000, I am not sure what these items will bring at auction," said Scott Grasso President of J. Sugarman Auction Corp when asked how much he thought items would bring under the hammer. "I guess the buyers will decide," was his final answer.
All Items are Adorned with the Fendi Logo.
Some of the Amazing Items Include:
36" Swarovski Chandelier original cost estimated $84,000
(24) Swarovski Lamps and Sconces original cost estimated $20,000 Each
(2) White Tufted Sofa's original cost estimated $65,000 each
(4) Golden Consoles original cost estimated $17,000 each
Complete Outdoor Deck Set original cost estimated $89,000
Occasional Swivel Chairs Crocodile original cost estimated $22,000 each
Scott Grasso 954-464-3434
