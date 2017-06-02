PhaZZer Electronics Inc. has learned Taser (now Axon Enterprises AAXN)

has lost the multi-million US dollar Colombia National Police Bid for 1000's of CEWs after making false and failed attempts to mislead Colombian authorities.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Taser

* AAXN Industry:

* Finance Location:

* Kissimmee - Florida - US Subject:

* Awards

End

-- PhaZZer Electronics has learned that the Colombia National Police evaluated both the PhaZZer Enforcer II and the Taser X26 during its bidding procedure. During the evaluation, it was abundantly clear Taser became desperate and apparently supplied false and misleading information to the Columbia evaluators. To the best of PhaZZer Electronics' understanding, Taser presented a certificate of "no lethality" certifying that their CEWs are not lethal, a false claim on its face,that attempted to mislead the Colombian Police regarding the Taser X26. Likewise, it is PhaZZer Electronics' understanding that Taser, via its representative, apparently presented a document to the evaluators falsely stating that the PhaZZer Enforcer II is a firearm and that the associated cartridges have gun powder charges which cause cancer. These statements by Taser are demonstrably false as the ATF and Department of Justice resolution states the Enforcer is "not a firearm" due to the Nitrogen Propulsion System. It is PhaZZer Electronics' opinion that Taser knowingly attempted to mislead the Colombian authorities.It is PhaZZer Electronics' understanding that these false and misleading statements compelled the testing authority of the procurements division of the Colombian Government to initiate even more detailed testing and evaluation of the Ammunition; the TASER Dart Cartridge exploded which was the final action to completely eliminate TASER International from the tender offer and exclude them from the bidding process in the Country of Colombia. It is further PhaZZer Electronics understanding that the PhaZZer dart cartridges and PhaZZer CEWs passed all testing requirements.It is also PhaZZer Electronics' opinion that fair competition in the market is advantageous to all parties involved as it forces companies to make better products at a more competitive price. However, it is PhaZZer Electronics' opinion that Taser did not follow fair competition practices, as discussed above.PhaZZer Electronics is a privately held, veteran-owned company originating in the Midwestern United States that distributes Conductive Energy Weapons, cross-compatible ammunition, holsters and accessories including DVR and surveillance devices for the military, law enforcement, security and civilian markets in the United States. PhaZZer electronics did not submit a bid to the Columbian National Police; however, a separate PhaZZer licensee was successful.www.phaZZer.com