PhaZZer Electronics Inc. has learned Taser (now Axon Enterprises AAXN)
has lost the multi-million US dollar Colombia National Police Bid for 1000's of CEWs after making false and failed attempts to mislead Colombian authorities.
It is PhaZZer Electronics' understanding that these false and misleading statements compelled the testing authority of the procurements division of the Colombian Government to initiate even more detailed testing and evaluation of the Ammunition; the TASER Dart Cartridge exploded which was the final action to completely eliminate TASER International from the tender offer and exclude them from the bidding process in the Country of Colombia. It is further PhaZZer Electronics understanding that the PhaZZer dart cartridges and PhaZZer CEWs passed all testing requirements.
It is also PhaZZer Electronics' opinion that fair competition in the market is advantageous to all parties involved as it forces companies to make better products at a more competitive price. However, it is PhaZZer Electronics' opinion that Taser did not follow fair competition practices, as discussed above.
PhaZZer Electronics is a privately held, veteran-owned company originating in the Midwestern United States that distributes Conductive Energy Weapons, cross-compatible ammunition, holsters and accessories including DVR and surveillance devices for the military, law enforcement, security and civilian markets in the United States. PhaZZer electronics did not submit a bid to the Columbian National Police; however, a separate PhaZZer licensee was successful.
