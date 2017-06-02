News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LarsonEd is Now a Florida Insurance School
We at Larson Educational Services, a Florida insurance school with classes in Fort Myers and Naples, will guide you through the process of getting the following Florida Insurance Licenses.
Family-owned and operated Larson Educational Services has had its doors open in Fort Myers since November 2008. We at LarsonEd are excited that for the first time in our company's 8-year history we are offering health insurance education. This is in addition to our already established courses in mortgage, CAM, and real estate.
As a professional education business, we are always looking toward the future for possible trends and opportunities. We feel that there will be a steady, continued growth in the health and life insurance industry in Florida. Now is a good time for us to bring our high standards and exam preparation expertise to this growing field. It also allows us to diversify our course offerings and give additional career options to our current and future students.
In our classes, you'll learn about the Florida Health & Life licensing requirements, responsibilities, liabilities, and standards of conduct. We also include, at no additional charge, all the EXAM PREPARATION you need to pass your exams.
Comprised of 12 modular units covering the basic principles and business fundamentals of insurance, our experts will prepare you not only for success on exam day, but will help you get off to a fast start once you have received your license. Because our course has a modular format, you can mix-and-match dates and locations if you need flexible scheduling. Just call us at 239-344-7510 and we'll help you put a schedule together.
You can't find that flexibility at any other insurance school in southwest Florida! Plus your tuition payment is good for one year! You can attend the course again to review for no additional charge.
We accept registrations all the way up to the course start time.
Tuition: $339
Includes:
• 1-year enrollment period to complete or review the course
• Our exclusive student workbook
• Our Health & Life Exam Preparation. No separate class needed!
• Tuition DOES NOT include the State Manual. State manuals can be purchased online here http://naifa-
To sign up for the 60 hour Health & Life Agent Pre-Licensing course, click here: https://www.larsoned.com/
To sell annuity contracts, variable contracts, health insurance or life insurance in Florida, a person must have a license from the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS). Before obtaining a license, a person is required to attend a pre-licensing course, pass the state exam and submit an application.
We at Larson Educational Services, a Florida insurance school with classes in Fort Myers and Naples, will guide you through the process of getting the following Florida Insurance Licenses:
Life and Health (2-15 Agent),
Health Only (2-40 Agent) or
Life Only (2-14 Agent)
Larson Educational Services
1400 Colonial Blvd. #44,
Fort Myers, Florida
33907
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Larson Educational Services
239-344-7510
info@larsoned.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse