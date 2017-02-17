News By Tag
9 Tips For New Health Insurance Sales Associates
But don't be intimidated:
1. You need to come with the right expectations.
There is no overnight success in the health insurance world. You have to work hard and you need to provide the best results for your clients– this will lead to the very best results. Your start won't likely be easy, but you need to power through the opening phase to reach success.
2. If you already work with clients, keep close communications with them.
This is the best way to generate return clients, because customers will come back to you whenever they need health insurance as long as you offer them quality services.
3. Use social media and create a website.
You need to make sure your services are easily found on the internet. With help from these two mediums, you get to have a massive exposure, and you also stay in touch with potential clients. It also helps with you SEO (search engine optimization)
4. Be transparent and professional.
You won't get repeat customers and word-of-mouth referrals unless you're professional and offer them the very best value on the market.
5. If you're a newcomer and send prospects emails, proofread them multiple times.
The reason is simple: first impressions matter and you want to make them as good as possible. When customers see grammar problems, they will most likely stay away from your offer instead of calling you.
6. Relate to your clients.
Understand what they need and figure out what insurance product can help them. It's not about you making a sale–it's all about helping your customer get the right solutions!
7. Always dress in a professional manner.
Dress nice and be respectful with your clients. As we mentioned earlier, first impressions matter quite a lot. Dress properly and you will make a great impression.
8. Work with a team.
If that's not possible, it's okay, but try to find a team that you can trust and which will be able to help you. It will be a lot easier to handle multiple customers this way.
9. Provide the very best customer service.
Customers will always line up to you if you sell health insurance at the right price and you also take care of their needs. This is why you have to bring in front a stellar customer service if you want to get a stellar outcome.
As you can see, it's not that hard to provide high-quality insurance products/services. It all comes down to understanding what your customer wants and what health insurance products they need. Follow courses from a health insurance school and always try to brush up your sales skills. Take care of all these tasks, and you're have no problem delivering amazing insurance services to your clients even if you are a newcomer.
