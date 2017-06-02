Excellicon's new Budgeting-Toolbox provides a very comprehensive solution for timing budget generation and analysis as part of timing closure

End

-- Excellicon Inc. an innovative provider of comprehensive end-to-end timing constraints, CDC and clock analysis products announced release of its latest product "Budgeting Toolbox" platform for generation and analysis of timing budgets from very early RTL stage to final tape-out.Budgeting Toolbox (BT) empowers the designers to perform hierarchical budgeting with varying levels of accuracy spanning from RTL to Physical domain. The product has full capabilities for budget generation, verification and refinement, hierarchical budget management, automatic redistribution of timing budgets, as well as most powerful physical budgeting. The newly introduced physical budgeting derives the budgets using floorplan information and manages the budgets throughout the timing closure cycle including the creation of timing models, leading to fewer iterations before tape-outTiming budgets constantly change as design matures from RTL stage to physical implementation stage. Incorrect budgets lead to imbalances in timing slack values between various blocks in the design, which need to be corrected in order to address the global timing. Designers may also want to redistribute the global budgets in order to address the timing of failing paths; an exercise done manually which often results in long and unnecessary iterations.With teams of physical implementation engineers working in parallel on their own blocks, the block's interface timing must be based on accurate global budgets in order for the top level timing to pass without any violation.Excellicon's BT offers a comprehensive budgeting platform that generates the budgets for each phase of the design cycle; starting from percentage based budgeting to logic levels and finally to the physical budgeting that computes the cell delays along with parasitic net information annotated from the layout. In addition, BT also validates the budgets, automatically redistributes the budgets based on STA reports and offers capabilities for managing budgets spread across design teams."Existing timing budgeting tools generally use a percentage or level of logic based budget calculation approach to distribute timing budgets across various blocks and hierarchy levels. However in order to accurately estimate the timing budgets for the RTL to physical world, there is a need for much detailed and accurate timing budgets which can only be achieved by taking the physical information into account. Excellicon solution will allow our users the flexibility to specifically target areas of concern to achieve the best timing results", said Himanshu Bhatnagar, CEO of Excellicon. "We believe with our latest offering of Budgeting Toolbox we can plug yet another huge gap in addressing the timing closure of a design.The Budget Toolbox offering will position Excellicon as the only company which can perform the most difficult budgeting needs of designer. Budget Toolbox is being shipped as an add-on to ConCert product.About ExcelliconExcellicon is an innovative provider of comprehensive end-to-end Timing Constraints Analysis and Debugging solutions for the automation of constraints authoring, completion, and validation from RTL to GDS with innovative analysis and debugging infrastructures. Excellicon products CONMAN, CONCERT, ConDor, ConCert-ET (Exceptions Toolbox), and Budgeting ToolBox address the needs of designers at every stage of SOC design and timing closure and implementation in a unified environment. – Timing Closure; Done Once! Done Right!