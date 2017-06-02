News By Tag
"Recurrence", a new composition for Flute and Piano by Ben Robichaux
Noteworthy Sheet Music welcomes composer Ben Robichaux as the latest contributor to their online catalog with publication of his engrossing new work "Recurrence"
Noteworthy Sheet Music recently welcomed the promising young composer Ben Robichaux as the latest contributor to their sheet music offerings of works for flute and piano. Mr. Robichaux is a dedicated composer whose interest in expanding his compositional style has always been a top priority. His compositions include works for band, choir, string quartet, solo piano, electronic playback and several chamber ensemble combinations. His band music has been performed by the Nicholls State University Wind Ensemble, the E. D. White Catholic High School Band, the Bayou Community Band, and the University of Georgia Concert Band. His choir music has been performed by the Academy of Voices of Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Dekalb Choral Guild of Atlanta, Georgia, and the Repertory Singers of the University of Georgia. His music has been performed at the 2016 NACUSA/SCI Snapshot Conference, 2016 Society of Composers, Incorporated National Conference, the 2017 SCI Region IV Conference, and the Electrobrass II Conference. He received a Master's Degree in Music Composition at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia in 2016. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Instrumental Music Education at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana in 2014. He has studied composition with Natalie Williams, Leonard V. Ball, Peter Van Zandt Lane, and Adrian Childs. Currently Mr. Robichaux is pursuing a DMA at the University of Georgia.
Robichaux's engrossing new work for flute and piano, Recurrence, was written for the composer's friend Michael Lyons, and is scheduled to receive its premiere performance in November, 2017. As outlined in the program notes, the "duet is framed in a traditional rondo form: ABACA. The returns of the A theme are never literal returns and repeated materials among the differing sections are never identical repetitions. These returns of A are the inspiration for the title, and the re-occurrence of the A material is a study on the lengths that a theme can be stretched and still be recognizable. The returns undergo extensive development. The B and C sections are meant to be extreme contrasts to the A sections as a means of cleansing the aural palate in order to erase the listener's memory of the theme. Despite the great lengths taken to blur the primary theme, its recognizability is undeniable. The closing section is a reflection on the basic differences among the three occurrences of the main theme. This final section is a summation of the processes that have previously been blurred by the contrasting sections of the piece. Ultimately the form portrays a futile fight that concludes with a peaceful resignation to the inevitable."
Recurrence is an adventurous piece with interesting parts for both players and well worth checking out. Published by NSM in early June, 2017, the edition includes the piano score and flute part, as well as program and performance notes written by the composer. The publication is available as a downloadable PDF accessible from the NSM website at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
