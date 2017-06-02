News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report 2017 Analysis, Size – Trends, 2024
Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market By Product Type (Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM), By Stage, By End User, By Deployment, By Component, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
The Revenue Cycle Management Market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, component, stage, end-user, and geography.
By Product Type:
· Integrated RCM
· Standalone RCM
By Stage:
· Front Office
· Mid Office
· Back Office
By End User:
· Hospitals
· General Physicians
· Labs
By Deployment:
· Web-based
· On-premise
· Cloud-based
By Component:
· Software
· Services
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Major Players of the Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market:
· McKesson Corporation
· Cerner Corporation
· Quest Diagnostics
· Athena Health, Inc.
· Allscripts.
· EClinicalWorks
· CareCloud Corporation
· The SSI Groups, Inc.
· GE Healthcare
· Epic Systems
· Siemens Healthcare
· Kareo, Inc.
Other Insights:
North America Bioinformatics Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media Contact
Data Bridge Market Research
18883872818
sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse