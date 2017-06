Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market Report 2017 Analysis, Size – Trends, 2024

Global Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market By Product Type (Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM), By Stage, By End User, By Deployment, By Component, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The global revenue cycle management market has accounted to USD 51.6 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017 to 2024, is expected to reach USD 133.6 billion by 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The Revenue Cycle Management Market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, component, stage, end-user, and geography.· Integrated RCM· Standalone RCM· Front Office· Mid Office· Back Office· Hospitals· General Physicians· Labs· Web-based· On-premise· Cloud-based· Software· ServicesBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· McKesson Corporation· Cerner Corporation· Quest Diagnostics· Athena Health, Inc.· Allscripts.· EClinicalWorks· CareCloud Corporation· The SSI Groups, Inc.· GE Healthcare· Epic Systems· Siemens Healthcare· Kareo, Inc.