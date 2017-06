World Bank at DRC Mining Week: pre-competitive geoscience knowledge essential to attract investors

The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address the upcoming DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi on the "Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector".

-- "There is a need to have access to pre-competitive geoscience knowledge and geological mapping suitable to identify prospective areas for attracting investor interest", says Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR) at the World Bank. He adds: "this is very important as many junior and mid-tier mining companies are unaware of the full mineral prospecting potential of a country, as a result of incomplete coverage of geological mapping, at the required scale, and associated geochemical and geophysical surveys."Mr Igualada is a featured speaker atin Lubumbashi from 23-24 June, focusing on theHe explains further: "In DRC, thanks to the development of the PROMINES project, we are undertaking such a fundamental geological work. Of course, there are other challenging issues such as the availability of a digital mining cadastre that we have tackled as well through the development of the World Bank PROMINES project. Currently we are extending the DRC cadastre (CAMI) to other regions bringing more transparency and the principle of 'first come first served'. This aspect, coupled with the Mining Code, is a key factor for effectively attracting investors, besides the DRC's great geological and metallogenical potential."The full interview with Mr Igualada can be viewed here: http://www.drcminingweek.com/ WorldBankDRCinterview Thousands are expected to gather for the practical annual mining and industrial expo again as the award-winningconference and exhibition returns to Lubumbashi, in the heart of the DRC's mining hub, from 23-24 June. While retaining its main focus on mining, the event will also broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction.As with previous editions of the event,has already secured the early and impressive support of the industry through the diamond sponsorship of Engen and the platinum sponsorships of Gecotrans, Sodexo, Standard Bank and Tenke Fungurume Mining, while Aggreko, Atlas Copco, Axishouse, Copperbelt Energy, Earth Networks, ERG, Ivanhoe Mines-New Horizons and Vodacom are confirmed as gold sponsors.Earlier this year,was recognised for its support of the Kinsevere Community School Project in Lubumbashi when it was named a finalist in the Social Responsibility category of the AAXO ROAR Organiser and Exhibitor Awards, which honour excellence in the exhibition and events industry on the continent.is organised by Spintelligent, a leading Cape Town-based organiser of exhibitions and conferences across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Central Africa (formerly iPAD Cameroon), iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum and EduWeek. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.Pre-conference Power Focus Day: 22 June 2017Conference and expo: 23-24 June 2017Site visit: 22 June 2017Location: The Pullman Lubumbashi Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRCWebsite: http://www.drcminingweek.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/drcminingweekFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DRC-Mining-Week-156193451406496/LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4922857Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolOffice: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com