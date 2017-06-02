 
Industry News





Votes are in and Elephants Win!

Young voters select Once Upon an Elephant as the children's choice
 
 
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Arbordale is honored to announce that Once Upon an Elephant by Linda Stanek and Shennen Bersani has won the Children's Choice Book Award sponsored by the Children's Book Council and Every Child a Reader.

During Book Expo at the ABFE Children's Art Auction, National Ambassador for Young People's Literature Gene Luen Yang announced the winners of the Children's Choice Book Awards in the four categories. Stanek's book came out on top in the 3rd and 4th grade. This is the tenth year that kids across the country have voted for their favorite books in the only national awards selected entirely by readers.

Through Once Upon an Elephant, readers learn why the large creatures are so important to other animals on the African Savanna, and what a keystone species means to the human residents as well. Author Linda Stanek worked with the Columbus Zoo to write a different kind of elephant book and after learning so much about the animal; she knew that she had to write a nonfiction story about what would be if elephants were only "Once Upon a Time." Bersani completes this picture book with highly realistic and bright illustrations. Following the story, a "For Creative Minds" section includes activities and fun facts where kids can learn more about elephants and keystone species.

Once Upon an Elephant is available in hardcover (9781628557312, $17.95), paperback (9781628557381, $9.95), ebook (9781628557664, $6.95), and interactive ebook (9781628557664, prices vary). A Spanish-language edition is available in paperback (9781628557459, $9.95), ebook (9781628557732, $6.95), and interactive ebook (9781628557732, prices vary) through all major booksellers. Arbordale has extensive teaching activities, quizzes and related resources free for educators to download from the book's homepage.

This fall the duo will release Night Creepers a nonfiction look at the animals that roam in the dark.

Arbordale Publishing, Publicist Heather Williams
Arbordale Publishing News
