Introducing EMJ Hepatology 5.1
This year's ILC was hosted in the beautiful city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Our team joined >10,000 delegates and 250 media representatives from the 127 countries that attended, eager to find out more about the ground-breaking research discussed. The congress saw 2,576 abstracts submitted and a total of 1,682 accepted. Be sure to read over our congress review section to either refresh your memory of this spectacular event, or to catch up on anything you missed. We are also excited to include a special feature, offering insight into the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting®, focussed topics include orthotopic liver transplantation and viral hepatitis.
We are proud to share with you this editions Editor's Pick by Charach et al., which is a tripartite article on hepatocellular carcinoma, thoroughly examining the epidemiology, risk factors, pathogenesis, pathology, clinical presentation, and diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma before covering surgical and medical treatment options. Mihăilă has presented an interesting paper on the platelet counts in patients with chronic hepatitis C. A feature focussing on beta-blockers for the prevention of the development of varices and variceal bleeding in cirrhosis, penned by Tripathi and offers a thought-provoking take on the issue. View online: http://emjreviews.com/
Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ shared her enthusiasm: "Here at EMJ, we are all very proud and excited to see the publication of EMJ Hepatology 5.1. The diverse mix of fascinating articles is sure to pique the interest of all hepatologists;
