 
News By Tag
* Hepatology
* Medical
* Journal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chelmsford
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Introducing EMJ Hepatology 5.1

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hepatology
Medical
Journal

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Chelmsford - Essex - England

Subject:
Reports

CHELMSFORD, England - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Welcome to the latest edition of our EMJ Hepatology eJournal! This issue is jam-packed with the latest hepatological updates, including cutting edge peer-reviewed articles, interesting abstracts from this year's International Liver CongressTM (ILC) 2017, and thought-provoking features. We also share interviews with four members of our prestigious Editorial Board, as they give us an insight into their roles and responsibilities, where they see the future of hepatology heading, and offer words of advice to budding hepatologists. The wide variety of content is sure to feature something of interest for all who specialise in hepatology.

This year's ILC was hosted in the beautiful city of Amsterdam, Netherlands. Our team joined >10,000 delegates and 250 media representatives from the 127 countries that attended, eager to find out more about the ground-breaking research discussed. The congress saw 2,576 abstracts submitted and a total of 1,682 accepted. Be sure to read over our congress review section to either refresh your memory of this spectacular event, or to catch up on anything you missed. We are also excited to include a special feature, offering insight into the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting®, focussed topics include orthotopic liver transplantation and viral hepatitis.

We are proud to share with you this editions Editor's Pick by Charach et al., which is a tripartite article on hepatocellular carcinoma, thoroughly examining the epidemiology, risk factors, pathogenesis, pathology, clinical presentation, and diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma before covering surgical and medical treatment options. Mihăilă has presented an interesting paper on the platelet counts in patients with chronic hepatitis C. A feature focussing on beta-blockers for the prevention of the development of varices and variceal bleeding in cirrhosis, penned by Tripathi and offers a thought-provoking take on the issue. View online: http://emjreviews.com/journals/emj-hepatology-5-1-2017/

Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ shared her enthusiasm: "Here at EMJ, we are all very proud and excited to see the publication of EMJ Hepatology 5.1. The diverse mix of fascinating articles is sure to pique the interest of all hepatologists; I truly believe the content will have a strong, positive impact on healthcare professionals within the field."

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@emjreviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Hepatology, Medical, Journal
Industry:Medical
Location:Chelmsford - Essex - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
European Medical Journal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share