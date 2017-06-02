News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Auriga Baltics Once Again Awarded "Strongest in Lithuania" Certificate
The "Strongest in Lithuania" certificates are provided by the Credit Bureau "Creditinfo,"
The "Strongest in Lithuania" certificate demonstrates to business partners and customers that Auriga is not only financially sound but also strong and responsible. It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time Auriga finds itself listed among the strongest companies in Lithuania. In 2015, Auriga Baltics was acknowledged as one of the most financially stable companies in the country. Only 4% of Lithuanian companies have ever been rated at the same level.
Sergey Berezko, Head of Auriga's European Branch, made the following comment on Auriga's continuous success: "It is a great honor to once again be named one of the strongest Lithuanian companies. This impressive achievement is a result of our joint efforts seeking to provide high-quality services and position Auriga as a responsible and reliable partner. The fact that our financial stability is continuously acknowledged by the experts is a good reason for customers to prioritize us over competitors, and it will surely help us to expand our operation in Europe considerably in the coming years".
About the company
Auriga (http://auriga.com) is an elite software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider incorporated in the U.S. and operating development centers in Russia and Lithuania. Auriga offers the full range of software engineering services – managed teams and projects – for high-tech and software vendors, allowing them to quickly build and scale teams, access required skills and expertise, focus on strategic tasks. The client list includes Barclays, Broadvision, Chrysler, Dialogic, Digital Guardian, Dräger Medical, Hewlett-Packard, Home Credit, IBM, and others.
Contact
Julia Wunder
***@softpressrelease.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse