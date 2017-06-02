 
News By Tag
* Software
* Software Development
* Financial Obligations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Auriga Baltics Once Again Awarded "Strongest in Lithuania" Certificate

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Software
* Software Development
* Financial Obligations

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Auriga Baltics, Auriga's engineering center in Vilnius (Lithuania), was recently acknowledged as being one of the most financially stable companies in the country, receiving the "Strongest in Lithuania" certificate confirming that the company is reliable and very likely to fulfill its financial obligations in a timely manner in the future.

The "Strongest in Lithuania" certificates are provided by the Credit Bureau "Creditinfo," which assesses companies in accordance with strict requirements. The most important assessment criterion is a high rate of solvency, which indicates that there is a low statistical probability that a company will not meet its financial obligations for 90 or more days in the upcoming 12-month period. Company solvency is evaluated and its rank is determined based on credit history, financial results and their changes, business connections, and other information.

The "Strongest in Lithuania" certificate demonstrates to business partners and customers that Auriga is not only financially sound but also strong and responsible. It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time Auriga finds itself listed among the strongest companies in Lithuania. In 2015, Auriga Baltics was acknowledged as one of the most financially stable companies in the country. Only 4% of Lithuanian companies have ever been rated at the same level.

Sergey Berezko, Head of Auriga's European Branch, made the following comment on Auriga's continuous success: "It is a great honor to once again be named one of the strongest Lithuanian companies. This impressive achievement is a result of our joint efforts seeking to provide high-quality services and position Auriga as a responsible and reliable partner. The fact that our financial stability is continuously acknowledged by the experts is a good reason for customers to prioritize us over competitors, and it will surely help us to expand our operation in Europe considerably in the coming years".

About the company

Auriga (http://auriga.com) is an elite software R&D and IT outsourcing services provider incorporated in the U.S. and operating development centers in Russia and Lithuania. Auriga offers the full range of software engineering services – managed teams and projects – for high-tech and software vendors, allowing them to quickly build and scale teams, access required skills and expertise, focus on strategic tasks. The client list includes Barclays, Broadvision, Chrysler, Dialogic, Digital Guardian, Dräger Medical, Hewlett-Packard, Home Credit, IBM, and others.

Contact
Julia Wunder
***@softpressrelease.com
End
Source:Auriga
Email:***@softpressrelease.com Email Verified
Tags:Software, Software Development, Financial Obligations
Industry:Finance
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SoftPressRelease News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share