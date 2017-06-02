News By Tag
The City Of London Treasure Hunt from the Great Game
The Great Game always uses interesting pubs for the treasure and The City of London treasure hunt is no different.
X Marks the spot in this City of London treasure hunt! Each pack contains a clues sheet, map, compass, clipboard, pen and prize envelope. The prize envelope includes information on the pub and surrounding area as well as information on how to redeem your discount and a few brain teasers to try over your meal. The clues sheet includes codes, riddles, observations of the surrounding area and orienteering clues, it even has a mini guide to the parts of London you walk past so you will learn about the city whilst exploring it! (we are sure even the diehard Londoners will discover new areas of the city and new facts and pieces of its history you never knew). To discover where to draw the X on the map detectives must solve the Codebreaker section which is a series of photographs taken at various points on your route with a white box obscuring a letter or number. You must locate the position of the photo and reveal the hidden letter or number, using this and the clues sheet leading you to the Codebreaker you will know where to draw the X on the grid over the map.
The City of London treasure hunt (http://www.escapeyourcity.co.uk/
To buy your city of London treasure hunt pack visit www.escapeyourcity.co.uk today free postage on all orders delivered within 4 working days! Check out the plenty of other exciting cities across the UK including Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge. Happy hunting!
