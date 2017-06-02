 
The City Of London Treasure Hunt from the Great Game

The Great Game always uses interesting pubs for the treasure and The City of London treasure hunt is no different.
 
 
The City of London Treasure Hunt
The City of London Treasure Hunt
 
JAMESTOWN, R.I. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Great Game brings to you a City of London treasure hunt like no other. Using your clues sheet and compass can you successfully complete the hunt and find your way to the treasure? If you can succeed you will be rewarded not only with a great city pub with a fascinating history to have a celebratory drink in but also 20% off your total food and drink bill!

X Marks the spot in this City of London treasure hunt! Each pack contains a clues sheet, map, compass, clipboard, pen and prize envelope. The prize envelope includes information on the pub and surrounding area as well as information on how to redeem your discount and a few brain teasers to try over your meal. The clues sheet includes codes, riddles, observations of the surrounding area and orienteering clues, it even has a mini guide to the parts of London you walk past so you will learn about the city whilst exploring it! (we are sure even the diehard Londoners will discover new areas of the city and new facts and pieces of its history you never knew). To discover where to draw the X on the map detectives must solve the Codebreaker section which is a series of photographs taken at various points on your route with a white box obscuring a letter or number. You must locate the position of the photo and reveal the hidden letter or number, using this and the clues sheet leading you to the Codebreaker you will know where to draw the X on the grid over the map.

The City of London treasure hunt (http://www.escapeyourcity.co.uk/shop.html) has two routes both starting on the steps of the Royal Exchange building opposite Bank underground station. The Red Route heads north exploring the modern sky scrapers of the city and the old Roman ruins of the wall surrounding Londinium. The Blue Route leads south through back passages and alleys before emerging onto the Thames and the vibrant South Bank. Both are of equal length and finish at the same treasure pub so you can split into teams and race each other, this is perfect for a team building exercise, corporate day out or just a celebration. The end pub is close to public transport and in a great position for further exploration of the city.

The Great Game always uses interesting pubs for the treasure and The City of London treasure hunt is no different. You may well have been to this pub before but not know the rich history is has dating back centuries and its connection to the local area and in particular some of London's most famous buildings.

To buy your city of London treasure hunt pack visit www.escapeyourcity.co.uk today free postage on all orders delivered within 4 working days! Check out the plenty of other exciting cities across the UK including Birmingham, Oxford and Cambridge. Happy hunting!

Contact us:

The Great Game

The Poplars, Clifton Rd

Bedford, Bedfordshire

SG18 9JJ

Tel: +44 (0) 7841471294

Contact
The Great Game
7841471294
info@escapeyourcity.co.uk
