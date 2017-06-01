 
News By Tag
* Peerless-AV
* Outdoor Tv
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321


Peerless-AV® Announces New Line of UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs

Offering 4K resolution, the new outdoor TVs are the perfect all-season solution for outdoor entertainment and living
 
 
www.peerless-av.com
www.peerless-av.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Peerless-AV
* Outdoor Tv

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Aurora - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Products

AURORA, Ill. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Peerless-AV®, the leader in innovative audiovisual and mounting solutions, is pleased to announce the latest line of all-season outdoor TVs, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV. An ideal solution for outdoor entertainment and living, the new line of TVs are equipped with 4K resolution and provide a crisp, clear picture, even in bright ambient light.

The UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV is the next generation of Peerless-AV's UltraView™ Outdoor TVs, offering a powerful and durable outdoor entertainment solution. With 4K resolution and support of HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for increased compatibility with 4K sources, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV provides unparalleled picture clarity. With a high TNI and IPS panel, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV thrives in all conditions and sun positioning, without the risk of isotropic blackout or loss of color accuracy.

Withstanding temperature fluctuations from -22°F to 122°F, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV offers users confidence in quality and performance. Its aluminum construction provides the ultimate defense against weather and discoloration. There is no need to change filters or service the TV, creating a maintenance-free outdoor entertainment solution.

"Building off of the first iteration of the UltraView™ Outdoor TVs, we sought to create a solution that was exceptional for residential and light commercial use," said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. "The 4K resolution and weather-proof design enable even more flexibility in designing an outdoor space, as the TVs can withstand the elements and still provide incredible brightness and screen clarity – creating an affordable and high quality option."

Available in 49", 55", or 65", the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV's internal speakers provide excellent sound without detracting from the TV's aesthetics and an expanded input compartment offers additional space for housing third party control devices. The UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs also come with a waterproof and dustproof universal remote that can be programmed to control up to three additional devices.

Peerless-AV's 49" (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/U...), 55" (https://www.peerless-av.com/en-us/professional/products/U...), and 65" UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs are available now through Peerless-AV direct sales representatives and authorized distribution networks.

For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-av.com, http://www.facebook.com/PeerlessAV, and twitter.com/PeerlessAV.

About Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.

Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-av.com.

Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Source:Peerless-AV
Email:***@lotus823.com Email Verified
Tags:Peerless-AV, Outdoor Tv
Industry:Technology
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lotus823 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share