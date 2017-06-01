News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Peerless-AV® Announces New Line of UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs
Offering 4K resolution, the new outdoor TVs are the perfect all-season solution for outdoor entertainment and living
The UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV is the next generation of Peerless-AV's UltraView™ Outdoor TVs, offering a powerful and durable outdoor entertainment solution. With 4K resolution and support of HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 for increased compatibility with 4K sources, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV provides unparalleled picture clarity. With a high TNI and IPS panel, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV thrives in all conditions and sun positioning, without the risk of isotropic blackout or loss of color accuracy.
Withstanding temperature fluctuations from -22°F to 122°F, the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV offers users confidence in quality and performance. Its aluminum construction provides the ultimate defense against weather and discoloration. There is no need to change filters or service the TV, creating a maintenance-
"Building off of the first iteration of the UltraView™ Outdoor TVs, we sought to create a solution that was exceptional for residential and light commercial use," said Todd Mares, Director of Emerging Technologies, Peerless-AV. "The 4K resolution and weather-proof design enable even more flexibility in designing an outdoor space, as the TVs can withstand the elements and still provide incredible brightness and screen clarity – creating an affordable and high quality option."
Available in 49", 55", or 65", the UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TV's internal speakers provide excellent sound without detracting from the TV's aesthetics and an expanded input compartment offers additional space for housing third party control devices. The UltraView™ UHD Outdoor TVs also come with a waterproof and dustproof universal remote that can be programmed to control up to three additional devices.
Peerless-AV's 49" (https://www.peerless-
For additional information, please visit https://www.peerless-
About Peerless-AV
Peerless-AV, a Peerless Industries, Inc. company, is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of audiovisual solutions. From its award-winning mounts and wireless audio systems to indoor/outdoor kiosks and the industry's first fully sealed outdoor displays, Peerless-AV has aimed to fulfill both integrators' needs for ease of installation and service, and end-users' dreams in residential and commercial applications for the last 75 years.
Based in Aurora, IL, Peerless-AV manufactures over 3,600 products that serve original equipment manufacturers, commercial integrators and consumer retailers in 22 vertical markets through direct sales representatives and authorized distribution. For more information, visit www.peerless-
Media Contact
Beth Gard
732-212-0823
bethg@lotus823.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse