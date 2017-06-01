Forgiveness: Making Space for Grace

Nan Brown Self has a passion for helping others find freedom in forgiveness.

-- Nan Brown Self has taught on the subject of forgiveness for over thirty-five years. But it was her own exhaustion and load of emotional baggage carried far too long that brought her to the foot of the Cross. "Why do you continually bring your burdens of unforgiveness but never leave them there," she sensed God saying. In seeking to answer His question, she found fresh perspective on one of the most fundamental teachings of Scripture and more importantly, experienced the grace of forgiveness that left her "past" where it belonged – at the Cross with Jesus.Nan Self unlocks the secret of practicing this fundamental key to walking in freedom from our past in her book(Brown Books Publishing Group, 2017).Lana Bateman, president and director of Philippian Ministries states, "Nan Brown Self has given us a treasured gift in her book,She helps us understand how the grace of forgiveness brings peace and harmony to our souls. Open your heart now to God's amazing love as you learn to make space for the grace of forgiveness. It can set you free!"is profoundly practical. With biblical insight, Nan helps the reader identify the roots of unforgiveness, experience healing, begin the journey of restoring relationships, and maintain their walk in peace and freedom. Each chapter offers practical questions, a worksheet, and a prayer, making it ideal for study groups or private devotionals. Drawing from her personal encounter with the grace of forgiveness and the immutable truth of God's Word, Nan charts the course to freedom from our past grievances and offers a prescription to maintaining that freedom on a daily basis."Forgiveness is the gift of grace from the heart of Jesus," states Self. "He carried your sins to the cross and bore the pain of those sins so that you might be pardoned from their binding power and consequences. Through His grace, you receive a release from sin that you have not earned or deserved. In order to receive this gift, you need to accept His forgiving grace."